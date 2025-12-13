Steelers QB Draft Options Just Got Worse

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers remain firmly in the hunt for a franchise quarterback. The expectation is that the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts are where the organization will accomplish that.

The Steelers have been active in scouting the quarterback class in the NCAA this year, and that is expected to continue for the 2027 draft if they don't find the right candidate next April. The Steelers have been heavily scouting signal-callers like University of Alabama's Ty Simpson, Oklahoma Sooners leader John Mateer, UCLA standout Nico Iamaleava and Oregon Ducks superstar Dante Moore, who are all expected to enter the draft next spring.

They've also been active in evaluating talent not expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. Players like University of Texas quarterback and next-generation NFL royalty Arch Manning and Florida Gators sophomore DJ Lagway.

There was hope that one of the team's top targets would come out in 2026, but the latest updates indicate that University of South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers will return to school for the 2026 season. According to a recent social media post from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Sellers and the Gamecocks are reaching an agreement for him to return for his redshirt junior season.

"Sources: South Carolina star quarterback LaNorris Sellers is nearing a deal to return to the school for his redshirt junior year in 2026," he wrote. "He’s indicated to the staff he’ll be returning. The sides are the expected to finalize a deal soon."

Sellers Makes Right Choice

The decision might hurt Steelers' top executives and their fanbase, but Sellers is making the right choice to return to school. Before the 2025 NCAA season began, many analysts, myself included, projected Sellers to be a top-5 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately for Sellers, his current season has been underwhelming. His completion percentage has dropped, going from oer 65% to just over 60% in 2025. He's also thrown less touchdowns and more interceptions and has rushed for fewer yards and touchdowns than he did in 2024.

The Gamecocks have also been a much worse performing program than they were last year. They finished the regular season 4-8 compared to a 9-4 2024 team, and it's left Sellers and the entire university hungry for more before going their separate ways.

Now, Sellers will get the chance to run things back in South Carolina and improve his NFL stock.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Lanorris Sellers (16) passes against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Steelers' 2027 Target?

The Steelers have long liked the raw traits that Sellers possesses. He's 6'3" and listed at 240 pounds, possessing the ideal size and strength for a franchise quarterback.

With Sellers returning to school, the question has to be asked — is he now the top target for the team in 2027? He will be high on the list of many NFL teams when he does declare for the draft, but the Steelers certainly will remain interested in the extremely talented quarterback.

