Steelers Fans Should Root for One Other Team This Week

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have control of the AFC North and will determine their own destiny as the end of the regular season approaches and the division crown closes in. But they could get some help, and with fans waiting an extra day for the black and gold to play, there's another team they should be rooting for.

The Steelers currently sit ahead of the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns in the AFC North race. Cleveland doesn't have a chance to win the division, and while the Bengals are still technically in the running, they'd need a complete collapse of the Steelers to pull off a miracle.

The Ravens are neck-and-neck with Pittsburgh. The Steelers win over them in Week 14 helped the cause, but either team can control their own destiny, being able to win out the remainder of the season and head into the playoffs are division winners.

So, Steelers Fans Should Be Rooting for the Bengals

This weekend, Steelers fans will wait until Monday Night Football to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game will be played without T.J. Watt, who underwent successful lung surgery after a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling session at the team's facility.

Even without Watt, the Steelers are hopeful they have the star power to build a winning streak and carry their momentum into the postseason - hopefully with Watt back on the field.

In Week 15, though, they could use some divisional help. The Bengals and Ravens will square off for the second time this season, with Cincinnati winning big on Thanksgiving during their first matchup.

The game was Joe Burrow's first game back in action from his turf toe injury and the Bengals walked away 32-14 winners. This week, they'll host Baltimore for the team's second showdown, and Steelers fans should be rooting for them.

Nov 27, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

If the Bengals Win...

With a Cincinnati victory over the Ravens, the Steelers will head into their game with an opportunity to close out the AFC North early - even if it's not in Week 15. If they can beat the Dolphins, they'd move to 8-6 on the season while Baltimore is 6-8, and the two sides would be one victory/loss away from a division win.

The Steelers would then travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in Week 16. If they were to walk in at 8-6 and the Ravens 6-8, they could theoretically win over the Lions, watch the Ravens lose to the New England Patriots and clinch the division.

Pittsburgh would be 9-6 while Baltimore would be 6-9. The Ravens wouldn't be able to match their record.

So, while you're waiting for Monday Night Football, there's one team to root for this weekend. It's an unusual one, but for Steelers fans, it's time to look for some help against the Ravens.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers