Steelers Game-Wrecker is Reaching Next Level

PITTSBURGH — The battered defensive line of the Pittsburgh Steelers received a boost when rookie first-round pick Derrick Harmon made his return against the Detroit Lions from a knee injury. The addition came at the perfect time, but it's not the most interesting emerging story along the defensive front.

Credit to the Steelers' defense for stepping up over their three-game winning streak. The entire group is playing better, from starters like Joey Porter Jr., to reserve players like safety Chuck Clark, the defense is clicking.

One player who looks like he's reached the next level for their defense is Keeanu Benton. The 24-year-old defensive lineman is ascending to new heights as a key piece of Pittsburgh's front seven.

Pass Rush Specialist

Benton's ability to get after the quarterback is something to behold. He utilizes a wide toolkit of moves to beat the blocker, including a swift and explosive swim move that the Lions experienced first-hand.

During Detroit's opening drive, the Steelers' defender shut them down immediately. Lined up in the A gap, Benton quickly shed the center attempting to block him before pushing past the chipping tight end and taking down Lions quarterback Jared Goff. It was the perfect exhibition of Benton's speed and power.

The play was also a continuation of Benton's consistent ability to collapse the pocket. According to game data from Pro Football Focus, he's recorded at least one quarterback hurry in six of the last seven games, recording 10 in total.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates a missed field goal by the Los Angeles Chargers during the third quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Reaching Next Level

Through 15 games this season, Benton has already reached a new career high in tackles, recording 41 total. He's also sacked the quarterback 5.5 times in addition to 12 QB tackles and six tackles for loss.

That's the type of production the Steelers expected from Benton when they drafted him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Finding His Role

Here's the blunt truth about Keeanu Benton: he's not a nose tackle. The Steelers have continued to line him up in the zero technique on run-stopping plays, and that is where his game still struggles.

He can be overpowered while working against the best centers, and that's where he will miss tackles. It's no surprise that going up against the Baltimore Ravens' stud Tyler Linderbaum, or impressive Indianapolis Colts center Tanor Bortolini, Benton missed multiple tackles in each game.

All that suggests there is room for growth still in Benton's game. He can be more of a force in the run game, of course. But he's now another pass-rushing threat in Pittsburgh, adding yet another talented and explosive defender who can terrorize the opposing quarterback.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers