Steelers CB Injured Against Lions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers lost a member of their already battered secondary during their Week 16 contest. Going up against the Detroit Lions, the two teams were embroiled in a defensive battle to begin the game.

As the first half came to a close, the Steelers' defense was trying to stop a charging Lions' offense. During a passing play, cornerback Brandin Echols made a tackle in coverage and immediately appeared uncomfortable with a lower-body injury. He was tended to on the field by medical personnel before being taken to the blue tent.

After being evaluated, the team shared information on his injury. The Steelers announced that Echols suffered a groin injury and he would not return to the game.

Huge Loss for the Steelers

After the injury, the Steelers were forced to adjust their defensive makeup. Safety Jalen Ramsey moved into the slot position and veteran safety Chuck Clark moved into the free safety position.

Echols has been a huge piece of the team's secondary this season. In 14 games played, he has six passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble. His emergence as the team's slot cornerback had allowed the team to shift Ramsey to the safety position. As a result, their secondary had looked vastly improved.

Down Another Top Cornerback

The loss wouldn't feel as impactful if the Steelers weren't already beaten up in the secondary. The team has been without emerging top cornerback James Pierre for the past two weeks, which created even more pressure on the decimated group.

Now, the team is down to just two original starters in their secondary. With Joey Porter Jr. playing his best lately, he'll have to be even better as their top cornerback. He already had the assignment of shutting down Lions top pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown, and now he and Ramsey are the only two options left.

Without Pierre and Echols, the secondary also needs more from Asante Samuel Jr. He is starting just his second game of the season, and he's quickly moved from a practice squad player, to rotational defender, to impact starter. It's a tall task for the rest of the defense without multiple key pieces at nearly every position.

