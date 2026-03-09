Jalen Carter Reports Could Excite Steelers

Though free agency is the main event on the minds of executives and personnel at the moment, a young star's potential presence on the trade market could lead to some fireworks for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the league.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles have received trade calls regarding two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is also extension-eligible, after having just signed Jordan Davis to a new three-year, $78 million deal.

"With defensive tackle Jordan Davis now extended, Philly also must weigh whether to extend Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal," Fowler wrote. "I'm told Philly has received trade calls on Carter."

The fact that Philadelphia seemingly hasn't rebuffed outside interest in Carter is somewhat disconcerting considering his talent level, but if Pittsburgh is looking to shake up its defense and add a true difference-maker in the trenches, it's at least feasible that it could check in on the 24-year-old.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

What Would It Cost to Acquire Carter?

The No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carter posted 41 total pressures 33 tackles and three sacks over 11 games in 2025 while dealing with a multitude of injuries.

He's among the most talented interior defensive linemen around the league and has two years left on his contract considering the Eagles are certain to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2027 campaign that's projected to be worth a little over $27 million.

It's tough to pin down what the true asking price would be in a Carter trade for the Steelers. It's fair, to an extent, to lump him in with the likes of Micah Parsons and Maxx Crosby, who both went for two first-round picks.

At the same time, though, both Parsons and Crosby are edge rushers with better track records than Carter, so it's not an exact one-to-one comparison.

Carter's eventual extension could very well set the market for his position as well, which is another wrinkle within the entire situation that could sway the Steelers' level of interest.

Is Carter a Fit for Pittsburgh?

It's still unknown if the Eagles are seriously entertaining the thought of trading Carter. If he is in fact available, though, the Steelers should at least do their due diligence considering how impactful of a player he is.

Pittsburgh's interior defensive line is already rather formidable, though, with the likes of Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon in the mix alongside Cameron Heyward, who has yet to formally announce his plans for the 2026 campaign.

The Steelers own a projected 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and have the assets necessary to pull off a Carter trade if that possibility were to ever present itself to them.

The franchise has other, more pressing needs across their roster at positions such as quarterback and wide receiver, however. While it doesn't appear as though a player of Carter's caliber is on the trade block at either of those spots at the moment, that doesn't mean it won't happen in the future.

While Carter is an exciting player and would undoubtedly fit in Pittsburgh, the team would be smart to hold onto its picks instead of making a run at him.

