Steelers New RB Named Team MVP

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have handed out their 2026 Team MVP award. In just his first season on the roster, running back Kenneth Gainwell has become a key piece to the offense, and has earned his first MVP honor in a black and gold uniform.

Gainwell signed a deal with the Steelers in the offseason, joining a backfield led by Jaylen Warren. After signing, Gainwell had more competition added to his season with Kaleb Johnson being drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

But the former Philadelphia Eagle didn't let it change anything. The veteran running back became one of the biggest superstars on the roster, being a key contributor to the running and passing game this season.

He's accumulated 527 rushing yards, 422 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, as well as 601 kick return yards.

Gainwell Becoming Steelers MVP

Aaron Rodgers summed up Gainwell's impact in Pittsburgh after their Week 16 win over the Detroit Lions.

"Kenny’s been unbelievable in the passing game. Just unbelievable," Rodgers said. "And he’s so damn smart. I was telling him, ‘I wish I had played with him for 10 years.’ Just because the kind of player that he is.

“You just love playing with that guy."

His MVP was likely secured against the Lions when he caught an insane touchdown at the end of the first half, falling to the ground, securing the football and then getting back up and beating all defenders to the endzone.

Gainwell's Future

The Steelers only signed Gainwell to a one-year, $1.7 million contract, meaning he'll hit free agency once again after the season. Pittsburgh would probably love to re-sign him, but it's going to cost them, and Rodgers is also making sure of that.

"I love playing with him. He’s as smart as they come. I still can not believe what we got him for. I told him a long time ago my goal was to get him paid," Rodgers said.

Chances are that's going to happen.

Gainwell fits perfectly in Pittsburgh's offense and the Steelers may have found their backfield of the future in he and Warren.

As for MVP, it's hard to think of another player as deserving.

