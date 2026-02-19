Three RBs Steelers Can Replace Kenneth Gainwell With

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't know what's going to happen with their Team MVP. Kenneth Gainwell is set to be a free agent and could be a better fit for another team in the NFL.

That's not good news for the Steelers, who would be losing a player who contributed 1,023 offensive yards and eight touchdowns in 2025. But keeping Gainwell was never a guarantee, and the Steelers need to either pay up or move on from their rising running back this offseason.

If they lose him to another organization, the Steelers need a replacement for Kenny G. They have options in the NFL Draft, but chances are this team will look to replace a veteran with a veteran, meaning the first place they'll look will be free agency.

Here are three options the Steelers can turn to if Gainwell leaves and Pittsburgh needs a new running back.

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

J.K. Dobbins

It was surprising that the Steelers didn't go after J.K. Dobbins last offseason, but after the Denver Broncos running back showed just how good he is when healthy, it's hard to ignore him this time around.

Despite only playing 10 games due to a foot injury, Dobbins rushed for 772 yards and four touchdowns. As the lead rusher to start the season, Dobbins proved he's starter-capable when on the field. However, keeping him there is the issue.

That's what works in the Steelers' favor. Dobbins won't go for much in free agency, which fits the Steelers' pricetag. Pittsburgh also has a lead back in Jaylen Warren, meaning Dobbins would only be required to take on a RB2 role, splitting time with Warren at the most.

That should help Dobbins stay healthy, and if he is, the Steelers would be getting a steal of a player who's got 1,000-yard rusher written all over him when he's on the field.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rachaad White

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a growing back in Rachaad White when they drafted Bucky Irving. A speedy runner with the ability to take it up the middle of catch it outside of the backfield, White shows everything you need to to be a contributor in the NFL.

In Tampa Bay, Irving is the clear-cut RB1 with little room for White to grow. In Pittsburgh, White would get an opportunity to become the next Kenny G, working alongside Warren and continuing to build off the momentum he once had.

This is another won't cost much money but has a ton of upside signing for the Steelers. White is essentially Kenny G. The two players carry the same skillset in a lot of ways, which would make the tranisition to Pittsburgh easy for White and the transition to a new running back easy for the Steelers.

A good fit all around, and a player who could get the opportunity he's looking for in Pittsburgh.

Oct 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Brian Robinson Jr. (center) carries the ball against Atlanta Falcons linebacker Arnold Ebiketie (17) during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brian Robinson Jr.

If the Steelers want a ground and pound duo in the backfield, they won't be looking for the next Kenny G. Instead, they'll want a powerback to work alongside Warren, who's the speed option.

Their best bet to find one is Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson had three 700-yard seasons before heading to San Francisco. With 17 touchdowns, the former Alabama runner has proven to be a bruiser in this league and is just 26 years old with room to grow.

This would be a changeup for the Steelers, but one they could think about. Having that dominant powerback is something they didn't have without Najee Harris. Maybe they're ready to give Warren the ball as their explosive option and have someone else by the ground-and-pound runner. If that's the case, Robinson is a great option.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers