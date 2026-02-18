Steelers Learn Potential Asking Price for Mac Jones

PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers have their sights set on San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones as their answer for 2026, they now know how aggressive they must be to acquire him.

The Steelers are looking for a starting quarterback in 2026. Many expect Aaron Rodgers to be that player, but the team is reportedly only willing to wait until the new league year begins for an answer from the 42-year-old. They've also been connected or discussed in company with nearly every top draft-eligible quarterback, free agent and trade candidate.

One that's stood out is the 49ers backup. Jones has been impressive since arriving in San Francisco, working as the running mate behind Brock Purdy and filling in admirably when called upon. He's been a perfect fit, and that's why NFL insider Jason La Canfora believes the price is astronomical. In his recent Sports Boom article, he quotes a league source on the going price for Jones in any potential trade, and it's clear the 49ers aren't easily willing to part with him.

"It’s a tough market to read this early in the process,” one source told him. "I know that Kyle doesn’t want to lose him. I think they’ll put up a pretty good fight. You’re going to have to knock their socks off."

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) rolls out against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Would Jones Make Sense for Steelers?

That question can be asked about every possible option for Pittsburgh. With new head coach Mike McCarthy bringing an accomplished offensive resume to the job, the hope is that whoever is paired with the veteran coach will thrive. Whether it's Rodgers, Will Howard, or an outside addition, there is a sense of optimism.

But Jones stands out as a particularly appealing option. He's a natural pocket-passer who can maneuver outside of the pocket but is far more comfortable with his feet set.

He's also shown, at least in a small sample size, that he can operate and produce in a complex offense. Last year, he attempted 289 passes in relief of Purdy, completing 201 for a completion percentage of 69.8%. He also threw for 13 touchdowns and just six interceptions over 11 games played.

He's not a flashy pick, but he could faciliate and game manage in a McCarthy offense.

Would the Steelers Pay that Price?

La Canfora's sources make one thing clear: the 49ers are playing hardball when it comes to Jones. Perhaps it's because they know they need him as insurance. In case of injury or performance issues with Purdy, they know they have a backup able to bring them to the playoffs.

Whatever the reason, it seems that the 49ers want to receive a higher draft pick in exchange for Jones. The Steelers have 12 picks in the upcoming draft. The question has to be asked. Would one of those draft picks get the job done? And, which one?

