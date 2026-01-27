Steelers' Mike McCarthy Makes Aaron Rodgers Feelings Clear

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced the 17th coach in franchise history in front of a crowded room at Acrisure Stadium. 62-year-old Mike McCarthy, a native of Pittsburgh, is just the fourth coach for the organization since the 1969 campaign.

As the Steelers touted their new head coach, team owner Art Rooney II couldn't hide his overwhelming excitement. But even through the excitement and hoopla, one key question remains.

The Steelers have to figure out their quarterback position. Starter Aaron Rodgers' status for the 2026 season is up in the air, but he has a Super Bowl-winning relationship with McCarthy. The duo won the grandest prize in 2011, but 15 years late,r it seems the new head coach is willing to run things back. Asked about Rodgers' possible return in 2026, McCarthy was honest about his desire to have Rodgers back in the mix.

"Definitely," he responded. "I don't see why you wouldn't."

What This Means for the Steelers

When McCarthy was hired, the connection to Rodgers was one of the first talking points. The pair worked together for a decade in Green Bay. Under McCarthy, Rodgers won four MVP awards and a Super Bowl. Even at 42 years old, the idea of running things back is tantalizing.

If McCarthy's response is any indication, the door remains wide open for Rodgers to return to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires the ball downfield during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steelers Willing to Wait

McCarthy also hinted at the need for patience when it comes to the quarterback position. He said that, knowing Rodgers for as long as he does, he understands that the veteran quarterback needs time removed from the game to ponder his future.

"At that stage of their career, they need to step away to decompress," he stated. "I think that's very important. The game is so emotional. What these men commit to and what they put into it. I think that time (away) is important. I have spoken to Aaron. So, that's really where we are there."

If Rodgers choose to retire or sign elsewhere, McCarthy is confident in what the Steelers will do. He stated his excitement about second-year quarterback Will Howard and shared his confidence in Omar Khan to assemble a top-tier roster through the draft and free agency. It's clear, however, that McCarthy would love one more shot to work with his former MVP quarterback.

