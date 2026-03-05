Former Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Calls Out Logan Paul

PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers running back wants to go a few rounds with internet superstar Logan Paul, and the results would be wild. During his days with the Steelers, Le'Veon Bell was one of the best running backs in team history. Since leaving the organization, however, Bell has been known more for his social media presence than his on-field production.

Now, he's hoping that Paul will make good on his recent challenge to box any football player. Speaking on his podcast, Paul made the claim that he could destroy any player in a boxing match, going so far as to say he'd give any NFL player $1 million to step in the ring with him.

"Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match," he said. "Any football player... it doesn't matter. A million dollars. A million dollars. You come to the gym, we put on boxing gloves, we see how it goes."

Bell answered his challenge, but now it seems that Paul isn't interested in following through.

Logan Paul just offered $1M to any NFL player who can beat him in a fight 😳



“I would throttle Myles Garrett. Come to the gym and let’s see how it goes.” pic.twitter.com/9yNY2NV2XQ — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) March 4, 2026

Is Paul Ducking Bell?

The former Steelers' running back now claims that Paul is ducking him and his attempt to answer his challenge. Bell, who has some experience in amateur and professional boxing, took to his X account to call out Paul.

"Bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player," he wrote on X. "We can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen."

STOP DUCKING @LoganPaul .. bro tryna fight an NFL player that’s never fought before .. let’s set it up bro, we all heard you say you can beat any NFL player .. we can fight in April, the NFL draft is in PITTSBURGH .. we can fight NFL draft weekend! let’s make it happen pic.twitter.com/tf2SfvE4tr — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 5, 2026

Paul responded to Bell's online comments in a condescending fashion, He told Bell that he isn't a draw and not worth the potential bout.

"There's no money here because you're not a draw," he wrote. "Prove me otherwise."

A.) you’re not in the NFL

B.) you can actually fight so I’d have to properly train, meaning I’d have to step away from WWE (which I won’t do, especially not for you)

C.) There’s no money here because you’re not a draw. Prove me otherwise



Ofc YOU want the opportunity, I’m a… — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 5, 2026

What World Are We In?

Bell hasn't played with the Steelers since 2017, but he still manages to keep us entertained. When he was a member of this team in Pittsburgh, he was outstanding. Over 62 games, he compiled over 7,000 yards from scrimmage as a dual-threat running back and receiver that the Steelers haven't seen since.

Now, he's trying to challenge an internet celebrity to a boxing fight. If they figure out the details, all of Steelers Nation will happily tune in to this bout.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers