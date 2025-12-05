Steelers Lose Rising Defensive Star to Injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger has been a pleasant addition to the team's defense. While the secondary remains a huge issue, they enter their Week 14 matchup with the 24th-ranked pass defense in the NFL, Dugger's play has been a singular bright spot.

This made his appearance on the Steelers' injury report all the more concerning. After opening the week as a full participant with no injury designation, he missed an entire day of practice due to a hand injury. He missed a second consecutive day in the team's final practice before heading to Baltimore, and following the session, the organization listed him as out for Week 14.

What Dugger's Absence Means for the Steelers

Without Dugger, the safety position becomes an area for opponents to exploit. Ramsey provides some intimidation at the position, but without Dugger next to him, the team will be forced to start one of Chuck Clark, Sebastian Castro or Jabrill Peppers at the strong safety position.

Peppers is an important piece of the special teams unit. So too is Castro, a rookie the Steelers are quite fond of. That leaves Clark, the former Ravens safety and veteran defender, as the one in line to take a majority of Dugger's snaps. That represents a considerable step back for the safety position and defense overall.

The loss of Dugger also means the Steelers will have a tougher time tackling their opponent. The Ravens love to rely on their heaviness and run game, and with Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry ready to run, the Steelers will need the rest of their secondary to step up and make some plays.

Dugger's Importance to the Steelers

The Steelers made a shrewd move for Dugger before the NFL Trade Deadline. The organization sent a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the New England Patriots in exchange for Dugger and a 2025 seventh-round selection. The Patriots had moved on from the former starting safety in favor of younger players on defense, like Craig Woodson, who has moved into the starting free safety role in New England.

The Patriots' loss has been the Steelers' gain. In five contests with Pittsburgh, he's recorded 23 tackles, 16 of those were made individually. He also recorded an interception during their win over the Cincinnati Bengals. He should have several more, with four passes defended, but failed to capitalize on several turnover opportunities he's been gifted.

