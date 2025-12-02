Steelers’ DeShon Elliott Shares Injury Update

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are working through a number of injuries as their 2025 regular season hits their final stretch. The defensive side of the ball has pushed through multiple injuries to key contributors as they try to take back a division lead in the AFC North.

One of the most impactful injuries to their defense has been the loss of safety DeShon Elliott. The star defender suffered a leg injury during the team's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. As a result, the team placed him on the Reserved/Injured List. At the time of the injury, there was a sliver of hope that he could return before the end of the regular season.

But according to Elliott’s recent comments, he won’t see the field again this season and is already looking forward to 2026. He participated at a Thanksgiving event at a local food pantry and told reporters that while he's feeling better, he anticipates being ready for the 2026 campaign.

“A lot better than I was a month ago,” he said, according to KDKA Morning Show. “I’m two more weeks on these crutches and back to training hard like I always do. I’ll be ready for next season.”

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Deshon Elliott (25) reacts after an interception on a pass thrown by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second quarter during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elliott’s Loss Continues to Haunt Steelers

Elliott was one of the best safeties in the NFL last year in his debut with the Steelers. It earned him a contract extension and salary raise for his efforts, and it was justly earned from his performance.

Without him, they lost one of their best overall tacklers. He led the NFL with the lowest missed tackle rate in 2024, and without his ability to contribute in the run game and matchup one-on-one in open space, the team’s secondary has taken a noticeable step back.

The biggest issue without Elliott is their pass defense has fallen to the bottom of the league. Even with some adjustments made, like shifting Jalen Ramsey to safety and acquiring Kyle Dugger to fill out the position, their ability to stop the pass is among the worst in the NFL.

Now, there is no hope of Elliott returning to save the day. The secondary’s only hope is that the unit can figure out a way to improve without a star player in the lineup. Instead, the organization is looking toward a 2026 return and a revamped secondary led by their star safety in DeShon Elliott.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!