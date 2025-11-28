Steelers Make Massive Aaron Rodgers Announcement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have their quarterback back. After missing Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, the Steelers have announced that Aaron Rodgers will return to the field in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Rodgers did participate in practice throughout the week and that he does not have an injury designation heading into the game. He'll resume starting duties after missing one game with a fractured left wrist.

Steelers Concerns

The Steelers came into the week hoping that Rodgers would be good to play but still had uncertainty. After missing Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, Rodgers was unable to take a snap under center heading into Week 13. Throughout the week, he and the team focused on working around that, with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith adjusting as needed to keep the offense fluid.

"That's another thing that you problem solve," Smith said on Rodgers' limitations. "There's a lot of guys. You work around that. Guys play through different injuries, you problem solve. If a guy needs a different protection, he's got a clipped wing or something - a different matchup or something - there's always things you can do to help your players if they're playing and it's something they need to work around."

The other concern, and the primary one, was Rodgers' health. The team needed to be sure that the brace Rodgers was wearing was going to be able to protect him. He's worn the same style of brace at practice for nearly two weeks, and said that he's feeling much better with it the second time around.

"I've had more days for the callus to form and more healing, especially you know, Monday and Tuesday, just doing rehab. Today I did a little bit more. Tomorrow, I'll do a little bit more and see where I'm at come Friday," Rodgers said earlier in the week.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers Playoff Chances

With the Baltimore Ravens' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers retake first place in the AFC North. Even with a loss to the Bills, they'd remain atop the division, but could create separation from Baltimore with a victory.

The Steelers will take on the Ravens next week for their first matchup of the season. They'll then host the Miami Dolphins, travel to Detroit to take on the Lions and then to Cleveland to take on the Browns. From there, Pittsburgh could find themselves with the AFC North locked up. They could be competing for a spot in the playoffs against Baltimore in Week 18.

