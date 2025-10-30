Steelers Have Massive Injury List Ahead of Colts Game
PITTSBURGH — The injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for their Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts looks more like a roster of its own than a list. After two straight losses, the Steelers are looking for answers and improvement in a hurry, but they face the top team in the NFL as they navigate this rocky stretch.
The Steelers were noticeably limited at their latest practice, with eight players limited or not participating in any capacity. There were obvious and expected absences, like safety DeShon Elliott and defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale. Both players suffered what the organization described as significant injuries during their Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Tight End Duo Takes Day Off
There were also several surprises on the report. Starting tight ends Jonnu Smith and Pat Freiermuth were both listed as non-participants for the latest practice session. Smith's reason for sitting was listed as a veteran rest day, but Muth's was credited to an injured quadriceps. During their game against the Packers, he took a huge hit in the lower-body that required some medical attention, but he remained in the game.
Starting Offensive Linemen Still Banged Up
Starting center Zach Frazier was a surprise name on the report last week, and he remains a player to monitor. He was another notable non-participant. He sustained a calf injury during their Week 7 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, and it limited him in practice leading up to the Packers game. He was able to play in Week 8, but it's clear the calf issue remains.
Similarly, starting left guard Isaac Seumalo is dealing with an injury that could force him out of action for Week 9. He left their Week 8 game early due to a pectoral issue, and he missed their latest practice. If he is unable to go, expect Spencer Anderson to get the nod at left guard against the Colts.
Special Teamer’a Availability in Question
One of the team’s top special teams players and depth wide receivers also popped up on the report, causing more concern. Ben Skowronek was limited in practice due to a neck injury. He caught the first touchdown pass of the season and is a key member of the all special teams units. The group already sustained a massive loss with the injury to Miles Killebrew, and now they could face another setback depending on Skowronek’s injury severity.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!