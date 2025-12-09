Steelers Must Turn to Struggling Playmaker After Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers might be without their breakout star tight end when they welcome the Miami Dolphins to Acrisure Stadium. During their victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, Steelers tight end Darnell Washington suffered a concussion and was knocked out of the contest.

The Steelers hope that Washington could return for their next game. Realistically, the offense must prepare for their next opponent under the assumption that they won't have the 6'7" Washington at their disposal.

That spells trouble for the Steelers' offense, even after their breakout passing game over the Ravens. That is, unless they can finally start involving the tight end that was supposed to be the focal point of the offense this year.

The Steelers have to find a way to utilize Jonnu Smith against the Dolphins and for the remainder of the season.

Two Tight End Look

With Washington out, the run game is done. They were a mess in Week 14 after his injury, and it's clear that his presence along the offensive line is a major difference in moving the ball on the ground.

Smith doesn't replace that blocking skill, but he can help the Steelers keep their two-tight-end looks in the passing game. He and Pat Freiermuth are still active, but they've taken a backseat to Washington in the offense.

That has to change against the Dolphins. The Steelers showed that when their offense succeeds, they get the ball to their best playmakers and spread their targets around. Smith can be the next player to rise under that method. The former Pro Bowl tight end has the athleticism and skill to create plays, he just needs the ball in his hands.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) is unable to catch the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Revenge Game for Smith?

Maybe an extra bit of motivation could help Smith have a breakout performance in 2025. The Dolphins provide an excellent source of that as his former team. The Steelers eagerly acquired Smith from the Dolphins last summer as part of the trade that also brought Jalen Ramsey to town.

There's nothing like going up against your former team to really get the productivity going.

OC Game Planning for Him?

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith showed that he can scheme a game plan to feature his top players. He demonstrated that during their win over the Ravens, feeding DK Metcalf with 12 targets in the contest.

That should give Jonnu Smith hope that his coordinator has some more plays where he is the primary target on the horizon. It's pivotal for the Steelers to find him more targets as they try to replace a massive potential loss in Darnell Washington.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers