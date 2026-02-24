Steelers May Be Ready to Clear Room for Pat Freiermuth

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a major decision to make regarding their tight end room for the 2026 season. After acquiring Jonnu Smith last season and pairing him with Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington, the idea was to have a trio of dynamic tight ends to push the offense forward.

Instead, the Steelers' moves didn't quite pay off. The team's general manager, Omar Khan, caught up with local media at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, and a burning question was what is happening at the tight end position.

There's loads of uncertainty, but one thing is crystal clear: Freiermuth is sticking around. Even after a regression in 2025, Khan reiterated the organization's unflappable belief in their talented pass-catching tight end.

"We paid Pat for a reason and we expect him to be big part of the offense this year," he said. "I know the new coaching staff likes him. They're excited to work with him. He represents us well, you know. Pat's a Steeler."

Freiermuth's Role in 2026

With a new head coach and offensive coordinator, Freiermuth is expected to return to being a prominent piece of the offensive game plan. That is especially the case with new OC Brian Angelichio, who has plied his trade as a tight ends coach with the Minnesota Vikings. With a renewed emphasis on that position plus the competitive nature Freiermuth possesses, Khan anticipates the top pass-catcher returning to form in 2026.

"Obviously, he's a competitor. So, he wants the ball," he said. "I think he's going to have a big part in this offense and we're excited for what's to come with Pat."

What Does This Mean for Jonnu Smith?

While Khan provided a ringing endorsement of Freiermuth, the sentiment wasn't shared for every player at that position. When asked about his evaluation of the big deals he swung last summer, including the deal to bring Smith to Pittsburgh, Khan admitted that they simply weren't enough to help them accomplish their goal.

"We didn't win a playoff game, so we weren't good enough," he said. "(We) have to be better."

The blunt reality is that Smith makes a ton of money and has underperformed relative to that amount. The Steelers are looking to quickly improve and get back to winning football, and as nice as it is to have three tight ends you like, the time for that luxury has passed, and Jonnu's time in Pittsburgh could be coming to an end.

