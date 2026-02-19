Steelers Top Five Draft Needs Ahead of NFL Combine

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the 2026 NFL Draft with several areas of need, but which is the most important?

The Steelers have questions to answer on both sides of the ball before the 2026 season begins. They don't have a starting quarterback. They have one legitimate wide receiver on their roster. The left side of their offensive line is in flux. Defensively, they need another starting cornerback and safety at least. While the possibility of adding a new starting middle linebacker and defensive lineman remains on the table.

The NFL Draft Combine is going to set the direction for the Steelers' draft and it will shed light on the team's priority list. In the meantime, these five positions stand out as the most biggest draft priorities for the Steelers.

5. Offensive Tackle

Broderick Jones and Dylan Cook remain under contract for the Steelers, but is there a sense of confidence at the left tackle position in Pittsburgh?

It's a risky bet to go into 2026 with that combination. With that uncertainty, left tackle feels like a pressing need once again for the Steelers.

4. Cornerback

Joey Porter Jr. had the best season of his NFL careeer and is working toward an impressive contract extension. Now, the Steelers need their number two cover man. James Pierre was great in a small sample size in 2025, but he's likely to depart via free agency. Even if he doesn't, the veteran corner isn't a long-term answer.

The draft might hold the answer, however. This class is filled with starter-level corners, and many of them can be the team's second-round choice at pick no. 53. Players like Brandon Cisse from South Carolina, Keith Abney from Arizona State, Colton Hood from Tennessee, Keionte Scott from Miami, D'Angelo Ponds from Indiana and Chris Johnson out of San Diego State could all fill that void as the second cornerback and be taken in Round 2.

Indiana's D'Angelo Ponds (5) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Nose Tackle

The Steelers can quickly return to prominence if they win along both lines. Securing the next nose tackle is paramount. Second-year lineman Yahya Black might be the solution, but they might need a pure nose tackle from this group to round out the team's front seven.

2. Safety

The team watched as the secondary fell apart without DeShon Elliott patrolling the back end. Elliott will be back, but who will be his partner at the position? The Steelers might prefer the free agent route, but recent draft history has shown that rookie safeties can step in and play meaningful roles. Just ask the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.

Safety might not get as much attention as some other holes, but it's one of the most important needs to fill in Pittsburgh.

1. Wide Receiver

The obvious and most pressing need remains at wide receiver. Behind DK Metcalf, there is a vast hole of nothingness. Special teams ace Ben Skowronek aside, there are no real pass-catching threats in Pittsburgh.

This draft can and must change that. The team has been linked to every first-round talent, and their first pick is very likely to be a receiver.

That might not be enough, especially with this talented class. Through the first four rounds, there are players with starting potential. The Steelers are completely devoid of wide receiver talent, but this upcoming draft can change that in a hurry.

