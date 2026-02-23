Vikings WR is Perfect Depth Piece for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to take a top wide receiver in the 2026 NFL Draft, but that can't be the only addition they make at the position.

The Steelers only have three wide receivers under contract for the 2026 season who played snaps in 2025. Outside of DK Metcalf, there is a glaring lack of playmakers and depth. If the team only takes one of the top pass-catchers in the first round, that would push Roman Wilson into the third receiver role on the depth chart and special teams ace Ben Skowrenek into more offensive snaps.

That's why the Steelers have to add a free agent receiver. The top of the class is unimpressive, but there are plenty of depth options. One that stands out as the perfect addition is Minnesota Vikings receiver Jalen Nailor.

Ties to New OC

One reason Nailor makes a ton of sense for the Steelers is his familiarity with the new coaching staff. The new offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh is Brian Angelichio, who Nailor knows well.

The pair spent the past four seasons together in Minnesota. Angelichio previous served as the tight ends coach before joining the Steelers, meaning he had a close working relationship with Nailor and the rest of the wide receiver room.

Angelichio would know how strong of a receiver Nailor is. With injuries damaging the Vikings’ depth over the past two seasons, Nailor has taken advantage of the opportunity and shown that with the right system and opportunity he’s a very capable third receiver.

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) celebrates after a touchdown catch during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Ideal WR3

The addition of Nailor would not solve the problems on offense in Pittsburgh, but he would be the ideal player to slot into the third receiver role. The 26-year-old has had two solid back-to-back seasons with the Vikings, hauling in 57 receptions for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns combined.

Is he the running mate the Steelers need next to Metcalf? Of course not, but he is a player who can be a legitimate weapon in a reduced role.

The Steelers are aching to add playmakers to the offensive side of the ball. Addressing the wide receiver position is the quickest route to improving the team’s scoring efforts. A draft pick will certainly join the mix, but the adding a player with 55 games of NFL experience like Nailor on a short-term deal is the perfect temporary solution to bolster the receiver depth.

