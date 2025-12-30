Steelers Nearly Landed Franchise QB in 2016 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation. Aaron Rodgers has done enough to keep them alive heading into the final week of the regular season, but the team desperately needs their next franchise passer.

What if they almost had one, though? What if the Steelers fixed this situation years ago, selecting one of the premiere passers in the NFL today when he came into the league?

Well, they almost did.

Speaking on his podcast the Deebo and Joe Podcast, former Steelers linebacker James Harrison revealed that Pittsburgh nearly had their franchise quarterback in 2016 by selecting Dak Prescott out of Mississippi State.

Instead, he ended up in Dallas with the Cowboys, and the rest is history.

"I ain’t going to give my sources,” Harrison said. "I've been around the Steelers. I’ve been through the organization since 2002, so I know some people.

"We had a chance in 2016 in the fourth round to get a diamond in the rough, but we drafted a tackle that was with us maybe two, three years. We passed on a quarterback that was a diamond in the rough that they wanted to get but didn’t do it. Guess who that quarterback was? Dak Prescott. But that didn’t happen for a variety of reasons that I won’t get into."

Steelers QBs Instead

Prescott was selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. That year, the Steelers selected Artie Burns in the first round, Sean Davis in the second round, Javon Hargrave in the third round and Jerald Hawkins in the fourth round.

Somehow, seventh-round pick Tyler Matakevich ended up sticking around the longest, with Pittsburgh letting Hargrave walk in free agency, and moving on from Burns and Davis as soon as they could.

They've also yet to try and find a quarterback and be successful. Their only real attempt came when they selected Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but ended up trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles three years later.

Harrison Sees No Change

Harrison also said they the team desperately needs to figure out it but that they won't until after the 2026 season.

"It needs to be a change in this organization from the top down," Harrison said. "And I know with almost 100 percent certainty that that change will not happen until after the 2026 season."

Pittsburgh doesn't know what their future at quarterback holds as Aaron Rodgers is under contract for 2025 and that's it. Right now, they're hoping he's willing to return for another year but have not heard from him about if he's thinking about doing so.

So, right now, they have no real plan at quarterback after this season.

