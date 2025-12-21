Steelers Offense Without Veteran Starter Against Lions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 16, in a game that could help decide their playoff fate. But in the matchup, they'll be without one of their top offensive players.

In the midst of being hit with multiple injuries, the Steelers have shut down starting left guard, Isaac Seumalo, for Week 16. The veteran guard missed the entire week of practice with a tricep injury that he suffered in Week 15 against the Miami Dolphins.

Pittsburgh ruled him out on their final injury report of the week.

Without Isaac Seumalo in the Lineup

The Steelers now turn to Spencer Anderson or Andrus Peat as their starting left guard against the Lions, but the move adds questions to their game plan. Anderson has been used throughout the season as the jumbo tackle, adding a heavy lineup package that Pittsburgh utilized a lot in the running game.

The last time Seumalo missed a game, the Steelers used Peat as their starter to allow Anderson to remain in the jumbo role. Peat is healthy after recovering from a concussion suffered in Week 14, but will also need to operate as the backup left tackle behind Dylan Cook.

Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Spencer Anderson (74) blocks at the line of scrimmage against Baltimore Ravens defensive end Brent Urban (97) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Anderson is a former seventh-round pick for the Steelers out of Maryland, but has always been viewed as a versatile option with a bright future. He's remained on the active roster since being drafted in 2023 and has eight career starts in 39 games.

Peat, however, is a former Pro Bowler for the New Orleans Saints at the left guard position. The veteran has since bounced around the NFL but may bring the experience the Steelers need and allow Anderson to work at his jumbo position, keeping the gameplan similar.

Chances are both players take reps at the position.

Other Injuries for the Steelers

Seumalo isn't the only injury for the Steelers in Week 16. The team is still without T.J. Watt, who underwent lung surgery after a partially collapsed lung during a dry needling session. His backup, Nick Herbig, is also out with a hamstring injury, as well as starting cornerback James Pierre.

Longsnapper, Christian Kuntz, is listed as questionable heading into the game with a knee injury, but the Steelers did not activate another longsnapper from the practice squad, hinting Kuntz is going to play.

If the Steelers defeat the Lions, they head into Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns and Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens with a lead in the AFC North. But they'll need to do it without their best pass-blocking lineman and a key veteran on offense.

