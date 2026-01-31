Steelers Could Be in Trouble With Nick Herbig Drama

The Pittsburgh Steelers could soon be in a dangerous spot when it comes to one of their top pass rushers.

Per former Steelers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko, who announced his retirement in November, Nick Herbig told him that he isn't paying any attention to the trade rumors surrounding his name, but that he does want to be treated as a full-time starter regardless of if that comes in Pittsburgh or not.

"Just talked with Nick he doesn’t care about the trade smoke," Fehoko wrote on X. "He’s ready to just be viewed and treated as a full time starter whether it’s in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

"Pitt needs to decide what they wanna do with that edge room. Nick Herbig is a starter no more pitch counts."

Herbig is potentially in line for a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, but with a new head coach in Mike McCarthy and two fellow edge rushers on big-money deals in T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith, the former's future with the Steelers is a bit murky.

Herbig's Numbers and Workload in 2025

After posting 5.5 sacks with four forced fumbles over 13 games (five starts) in 2024, Herbig was primed to take another leap in his third year as a pro this past season.

The 24-year-old did just that, logging 7.5 sacks and three forced fumbles across 15 contests (seven starts) to go with 48 pressures, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite being highly productive and flashing immense potential that has left the door open for him to take his game to yet another level, Herbig was still the third fiddle off the edge for the Steelers.

Herbig played 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps when available, while Watt and Highsmith closed out the year with totals of 82 percent and 72 percent in that category, respectively.

Despite recording 610 snaps, which was just over 200 less than Watt's 812, Herbig finished with more quarterback takedowns and just one fewer pressure, as the former posted 49.

Though Highsmith led the Steelers with 9.5 sacks across 634 defensive reps, Herbig still outpressured him considering the former put up four fewer than the latter with 44.

Though Herbig was essentially Pittsburgh's best edge rusher on a per-rate basis, he still didn't as much run as his counterparts, and it doesn't come as a major surprise that he desires a role as a full-time starter moving forward.

What's Next for Herbig?

With a projected $45.604 million in cap space for the 2026 campaign, per Over the Cap, the Steelers have plenty of move to play around with. For that reason, extending Herbig, who has quickly become a foundational piece of the team's defense, shouldn't be halted due to financial restrictions.

Spotrac currently projects Herbig's market value at four years and $55.968 million, which would come in just a hair below the four-year, $68 million extension Highsmith agreed to before the final year of his rookie contract in July 2023.

Both Highsmith and Watt have been floated as potential trade candidates now that Mike Tomlin is no longer Pittsburgh's head coach, and if either were to be moved, Herbig's chances of sticking around long-term would immediately jump up.

Highsmith is the more likely of the two to be moved, but should he remain a Steeler, discussions on Herbig's future would become more pertinent.

It would be foolish to part ways with a pass rusher of Herbig's caliber, but perhaps Pittsburgh doesn't want to pay top dollar for three edge rushers. In that case, maybe a trade could be considered, especially if he has his sights set on a starting role that the Steelers likely can't guarantee him.

There's also a scenario in which Pittsburgh could hold onto Herbig for the 2026 campaign and franchise tag him before he becomes an unrestricted free agent next offseason, which would subsequently open up a whole world of possibilities.

A lot is up in the air with Herbig, and his situation is worth monitoring.

