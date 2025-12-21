Steelers May Not Get T.J. Watt Back Anytime Soon

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have their superstar edge rusher on the field anytime soon. The former Defensive Player of the Year is receoverying from lung surgery, and with his latest update, it doesn't appear that returning to play is going to happen in the near future.

Watt was hospitalized for a partially collapsed lung that was a result of a dry needling session that took place at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. He underwent surgery and spent several days in the hospital before being released.

At first, the hope was for Watt to return within the coming weeks, with the door being open to play against the Detroit Lions, when the injury first occured. Now, it's not looking like a return to action is close.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Watt is still recovering, and playing next week appears to be off the table as well.

"After missing two games due to a partially collapsed lung, T.J. Watt’s return to play remains murky and uncertain, per sources," Schefter wrote. "Watt’s focus has been on getting healthy from his partially collapsed lung; returning to play is secondary, and has not been his focus. Doctors will assess how he feels next week to see if there’s even a chance to play in Week 17, but ideally Watt gets more time to recover from his lung injury that resulted in him being ruled out of Sunday’s game vs. Detroit."

Watt's Recovery Updates So Far

The Steelers have offered little update on Watt, with most of the information coming from outside sources. The only positive news the team has provided is a picture of Watt joining his teammates at the facility to watch the Pittsburgh Symphony. Outside of that, no one really knows what to expect with his injury.

His brother, J.J., told the Pat McAfee Show recently that Watt is taking his recovery one step at a time, but didn't provide a date for his return.

“He is working through it. He is working through it,” J.J. said. “It’s obviously not somewhere that he expected or would like to be. But just handling the situation day by day and making sure to find the appropriate and proper steps to get back to where he would like to be.”

Steelers Playoff Scenario

If the Steelers defeat the Detroit Lions, they have an opportunity to claim the AFC North before Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns. In order to do so, they'll need the Baltimore Ravens to lose to the New England Patriots in Week 16 and then the Green Bay Packers in Week 18.

If Baltimore loses both games and Pittsburgh wins in Week 16, they'd clinch the division before kickoff against the Cleveland Browns next week.

If not, the Steelers would need the Ravens to lose one game while Pittsburgh wins both to secure the AFC North before Week 18 when the two teams play.

Ideally, they clinch a playoff birth early, removing all pressure for Watt to return before the playoffs and giving him over a month to recover from his lung surgery.

