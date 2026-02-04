Steelers May Finally Need to Say Goodbye to T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have too many outside linebackers. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Jack Sawyer are all capable of being on the field throughout a game, which means the Steelers need to decide who they want to play. The others - or maybe other, will likely be moved.

In 2025, Watt and Highsmith were the starters with Herbig coming off the bench as the No. 3 and Sawyer just finding his footing as the No. 4. In 2026, Sawyer looks ready to be a consistent contributor, and Herbig is a clear starter in the NFL, whether that's in Pittsburgh or not. Which means the Steelers need to decide if they can have three starters and hold back a growing contributor, or if it's time to make some space.

Chances are, they're going to make some space.

OLB Trade Makes Too Much Sense

The Steelers will pay Watt $42 million this season and hope he can put together another All-Pro year instead of the forgettable performance of 2025. Even before the lung surgery, Watt wasn't doing much on the field for long stretches of time and seemed to be buried in the offensive line more than burying the quarterback.

Highsmith is set to make $20 million this season and $21 million next season, ending his current contract at 30-years-old. Highsmith was easily the Steelers' best outside linebacker when healthy last season and is two years younger than Watt.

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) and linebacker Nick Herbig (51) and linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrate after a victory against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Herbig is in the final year of his rookie contract but ready to be a starter. His 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss proved that last season.

Add in Sawyer as a rotational piece and the Steelers have two young options that should be growing, and ignoring that is a mistake. Watt and Highsmith are valuable players in this league, but their trade value is only going to go down from here.

This team might as well take advantage now. However, they may chose to go in a different direction.

Why It Might Be Nick Herbig, Not Watt

Former Steelers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko stirred the pot with Herbig comments this offseason, making it known that the fourth-year outside linebacker wants to be a full-time starter.

"Just talked with Nick he doesn’t care about the trade smoke," Fehoko wrote on X. "He’s ready to just be viewed and treated as a full time starter whether it’s in Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

"Pitt needs to decide what they wanna do with that edge room. Nick Herbig is a starter no more pitch counts.

If Herbig is taken as a problem in the locker room because he wants to be on the field more, the Steelers may chose the easy route and trade him. It's hard to see Herbig as an issue-causer, as he's never been one in the past. But it's all about what's happening behind the scenes, and in the midst of a contract year, he may be losing his patience.

The Best Guess Is...

The best guess on who gets traded, though, is one of the Steelers' top two linebackers. Either Pittsburgh is going to say that they must keep Watt and can't move on from their future Hall of Famer, or they'll decide it's time to cut ties before his contract becomes a problem.

Which means the Steelers are likely going to trade either Watt or Highsmith - if they chose to trade either. But again, it doesn't make much sense to stick with four capable edge rushers and ignore growing pieces.

A decision should be made this spring or summer. One that removes a key piece of the Steelers' defense, but replaces it with another option. And if they're looking at everything without the lense of a former cornerstone player, Watt makes the most sense.

