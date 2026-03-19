Steelers Open Door for LB Draft Pick With New Visitor

PITTSBURGH -- A familiar face visited the Pittsburgh Steelers' team facilities as part of the 2026 NFL Draft process. University of Pittsburgh linebacker Kyle Louis is one of the more intriguing players in the upcoming draft class, with some projecting him to be a high-value inside linebacker at the next level and others projecting him to switch to a defensive back type role.

It's not clear what side the Steelers lie on regarding this debate, but what is undeniable is the team's interest in Louis. As a key player at Pitt, the Steelers had the past few years to see him up close while sharing a practice facility at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. Still, the Steelers brought him in at the same time as University of Illinois defensive lineman James Thompson, giving the team another chance to connect with the enticing young defender.

More than anything, the Steelers have tipped their hand over the past few days. Between their presence at the University of Georgia pro day and this latest visit from Louis, the Steelers' interest in adding another inside linebacker is becoming more and more obvioius.

Why Louis Would Make Sense for Steelers

The Steelers have an obvious need still at middle linebacker, and that position remains high on their priority list ahead of the draft. The team has already shown interest in plenty of the top prospects. Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen is a darkhorse first-round option for Pittsburgh, while players like Louis, University of Cincinnati standout Jake Golday and Texas Tech stud Jacob Rodriguez stand out as day two options to bolster the position.

Louis may come with questions, but the one thing he's done in his NCAA career is produce. Over three seasons at Pitt, he recorded 198 total tackles, 10 sacks, six interceptions and two forced fumbles. Whether it was helping in the run or dropping into coverage, Louis consistently created plays.

Nov 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Kyle Louis (9) in action against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

A Trend Forming

More than anything, a pattern or trend is emerging in the Steelers' pre-draft plans. The team has been aggressive in free agency, upgrading positions like cornerback and wide receiver with considerable improvements.

At ILB, however, the team has remained stagnant, with the same group of players set to return in 2026. Meanwhile, the team keeps taking an interest and exploring the individuals at inside linebacker. Players like Kyle Louis keep popping up, and the Steelers' door remains wide open for selecting an impact linebacker in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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