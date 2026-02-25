Steelers Interested in Top NFL Draft LB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are well aware of the improvements they need to make on defense. With holes in the secondary and a need to add depth across multiple positions, the new coaching staff and general manager Omar Khan are evaluating all options at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine.

One of the overlooked positions the Steelers might be targeting is inside linebacker. With both starters, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen, under contract for the 2026 campaign, the team doesn't have an immediate need at the position.

Still, the team is doing more than its due diligence with exciting linebacker prospect Anthony Hill Jr. out of Texas. The team is already showing significant interest in one of the top defensive players available, as Hill confirmed he's met with the team and head coach Mike McCarthy.

"Yep. I had a great interview with them. I met with the head coach," he said at his Combine media availability. "It was fun talking with them and I had a great interview with them."

What Hill Jr. Could Bring to Steelers

There's a lot ot like about Hill's game, and that's why many have him ranked as the top or in the top few spots of inside linebackers entering the draft. Measuring in at 6'3" and nearly 250 pounds, he has that rare blend of size and explosive athleticism.

In his own words, there's a piece of his game that has been ignored in the draft evaluation process. His athleticism and versatility capture the attention of scouts, but he'd like to be known a bit more for his ability to stop the run and outmuscle his opponents. When asked what part of his game is most underrated, he was quick to answer that it's his skill set applying to the run game.

"I'll say how physical I am in the run game," he said. "I feel like a lot of people haven't been talking about how physical I am in the run game, how I am able to take on blocks and able to play physical."

Sep 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr (0) tackles Sam Houston Bearkats quarterback Grant Gunnell (10) during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Could Steelers Land Hill Jr.?

In order to draft Hill Jr., the Steelers would have to use one of their first two to three draft picks. In most player rankings, he falls somewhere between 30th and 50th, making him an early second-round pick.

The question, then, is are the Steelers set to take a middle linebacker before other positions of need like cornerback or wide receiver?

Working out the logistics of drafting him is a bit complicated, but what's cut and dry is that the Steelers are in on one of the draft's top linebackers.

