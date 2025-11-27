Steelers Get Positive Sign on Aaron Rodgers Return

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got better news from their injured quarterback as Aaron Rodgers returned to the practice field ahead of the team's Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers did not practice on the first day of preparation after missing Week 12 against the Chicago Bears. The team expected him to be limited throughout the week, but are now seeing him back on the field, which shows positive signs toward his return to game action.

A few shots of Aaron Rodgers at practice Thursday for the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/Rw51o8rICU — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) November 27, 2025

Will Rodgers Play?

The Steelers don't need to see much from Rodgers in terms of practice, but will need to check some boxed in terms of his health. Rodgers remains in a brace and is unable to secure a snap under center, which is something the team will want to see happen, but doesn't need to see for him to play.

Otherwise, it's about making sure they avoid long-term risk with their starting quarterback.

"What he needs and what others might need are certainly different topics of conversation, but we don't focus on the bare minimum in terms of what he needs," head coach Mike Tomlin said. "Our goal is to proceed and proceed with caution appropriately while at the same time giving him all the work that we can afford to give him.We're certainly going to live that day by day. He clocks in and visits with Gabe [Amponsah] and the training staff every morning, and we kind of build a plan from there."

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

No Rodgers?

If Rodgers doesn't play against the Bills, the Steelers will keep Mason Rudolph as their starter for Week 13. Rudolph completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears and wasn't too pleased with his performance.

"I think with a couple of the turnovers, and then I thought we made a couple mistakes through the day, but really still had a chance to win in the end and that's all you can ask for," Rudolph said. "I think we got to have better communication. We had kind of a miscommunication on the scramble, and you know, that would set us up, but it's my job as a quarterback to keep that straight. We're moving on to a new week. Great opponent, great team, well-coached team that's coming in here Sunday."

Rudolph admitted that it would help to know earlier in the week if he would be starting, but is leaving the decision up to Tomlin and the medical staff. He also understands the circumstances of the situation and how the team must handle it.

Pittsburgh will hold one more practice before releasing their final injury report. If Rodgers is questionable again, the team will hold a walk-through where his final status will be determined, which would be revealed just before kickoff in Week 13.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers