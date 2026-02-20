Steelers Backup Plan if Aaron Rodgers Leaves

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are stuck. As they await an answer from veteran Aaron Rodgers and his plans for 2026, the organization is locked in limbo

The Steelers can't move forward until they have an answer from Rodgers, but they need to have a backup plan in place.

That plan doesn't have to be overly complicated, either. There might be a temptation to swing big and try to lure an expensive free agent to Pittsburgh, but the answer is far simpler. If Rodgers doesn't return to the Steelers, the team has to turn to second-year quarterback Will Howard, paired with a low-cost veteran to bridge the gap for one more season.

What Veteran Option Should Steelers Target?

The Steelers already have Mason Rudolph on the roster, but if ownership's directive is to win, they need an upgrade to pair with Howard. The second-year signal caller might be head coach Mike McCarthy's preference, but with zero NFL regular-season or preseason snaps played, it's a huge risk.

That means someone with postseason experience, like Rodgers, is crucial. That also eliminates many possible candidates in an already weak group of free agents.

Three that stand out are Joe Flacco, Jimmy Garoppolo, Tyrod Taylor and Marcus Mariota. Admittedly, this quartet is unimpressive at this stage of their careers, but each has played at least one playoff game and has at least 10 seasons of NFL experience.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Why This Plan Makes Sense for Steelers

The Steelers need a franchise quarterback. Their lack of one has held this team back since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, and that problem will continue to haunt the organization until corrected. The reality is that they will not find that player before Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, but that doesn't mean they must suffer through terrible QB play.

This plan allows Howard to pursue his opportunity with the organization's support. With two veteran backups available, McCarthy can give Howard a long leash. Should he struggle too much or should he not be ready to assume the starting role immediately in 2026, the team could turn to Rudolph or one of the above veterans.

It's not a perfect plan, nor is it ideal. This plan does, however, give the Steelers exactly what they need to get through the 2026 season and one step closer to finding their next franchise quarterback.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers