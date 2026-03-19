Steelers QB Draft Pick Could End Will Howard Run

PITTSBURGH -- Maybe the Pittsburgh Steelers aren't ready to go into the 2026 season with Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph, and depending on where they find their next option, could mark the end of the Howard hype train.

The Steelers brought in Miami quarterback Carson Beck for a pre-draft visit, marking the second time the two sides have met during the NFL Draft process. The first was the 2026 NFL Combine.

Beck is not expected to be the only quarterback on the Steelers' radar in this NFL Draft class, after the team met with LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Alabama's Ty Simpson and Penn State's Drew Allar at the Combine as well. All three could make their way to Pittsburgh for a top 30 visit before the end of the draft cycle.

But what happens if the Steelers do draft a quarterback? They've spent the early parts of the offseason talking about their excitement for Howard, and how they do believe they could go all-in on him if Rodgers doesn't return in 2026.

Does that change depending on who they draft? And does it change if they draft anyone at all?

The Answer is Yes.

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If the Steelers go out and grab Allar, Beck, or Nussmeier in the first four rounds of the NFL Draft, they immediately sit as, at minimum, an equal to Howard. And while Howard doesn't fade, he now has competition that he needs to overcome, and that competition holds higher draft stock.

Right now, Howard is the only option, and what excites the Steelers about him his that he has the physical traits of a good quarterback. He's got the size, the athleticism and interest in growing.

Allar, Beck, Simpson and Nussmeier have all of those same things. Outside of Simpson, none of them have better traits than Howard all-around, but they're pretty equal.

What that means is that Howard now needs to beat out someone. And once that competition becomes a thing, Howard is no longer given the leeway that he has right now. So, if he struggles while, say, Beck doesn't, Howard falls behind.

Drafting a quarterback does not remove Howard from any future equation, but it definitely makes things harder. And the Steelers have shown their hand enough to say that it's a real possibility that they add another rookie QB in this draft class.

It's probably not going to be Simpson in the first round, but could be Beck, Allar or Nussmeier early in the mid-rounds. And once that happens, the Howard hype train starts to slow down, as another intriguing option enters the mix.

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