Steelers Bring In Miami QB for Visit

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are giving themselves options for quarterback next season and are looking at different options, including through the NFL Draft.

The Steelers are hosting Miami quarterback Carson Beck for a top-30 visit, according to Brooke Pryor of ESPN . making him one of their top priorities for the upcoming draft and shows they're considering him as an option for next season.

Beck is an older quarterback and will turn 24 years old this November and brings experience to the Steelers that they may want in the position group for 2026.

The Steelers hosting Beck for a top-30 visit doesn't mean they will draft him, but shows they have interest in the Miami signal-caller going forward.

What the Steelers Would Get in Carson Beck

Beck stands 6-foot-4, 233 pounds and does a good job dealing with pressure in the pocket and making tough throws.

He showed that throughout Miami's season in their biggest games and helped them make the National Championship game.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) practices before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Beck isn't going to dominate teams with his arm strength by throwing long balls and gaining a ton of yardage that way, but makes up for it with experience and making the right play when it matters.

He did suffer a UCL injury towards the end of the 2024 season, but showed in 2025 he can still sling the ball and make accurate throws.

It did help he played with some fantastic wide receivers, including freshman Malachi Toney, but he still showed he could perform in the NFL, if put in a strong situation, which the Steelers have after a winning the AFC North in 2025.

Background on Carson Beck

Beck is coming off a strong season with Miami, making the National Championship game and finishing runners-up to Indiana, the best season for the program in almost 25 years.

He did throw an interception on the final drive in the 27-21 defeat, but still threw for over 232 yards and a touchdown, giving his Miami a chance to win it.

Beck still played well for the Hurricanes in 2025, setting career-highs in pass completions (368), pass attempts (467) and touchdowns (30), but also tying his career-high in interceptions (12).

He did complete 72.4% of those passes for 3,813 yards and led Miami to a 13-3 record, including College Football Playoff wins over Texas A&M on the road in the First Round, Ohio State in the Second Round (Cotton Bowl) and Ole Miss in the Semifinals (Fiesta Bowl).

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) throws during the CFP Fiesta Bowl against Miami at the State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beck completed 75-of-115 passes (65.2%) for 742 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions, including a go-ahead rushing touchdown with 18 seconds left in the win over Ole Miss.

He spent his first five seasons in college football at Georgia, spending 2023 and 2024 as the starting quarterback.

Beck went 24-3 in 27 starts with the Bulldogs, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2023. He finished with 7,426 yards and 52 touchdowns to 18 interceptions over those two seasons.

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