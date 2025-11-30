Steelers Radio Host Giving Lamar Jackson Bulletin Board Material

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens for the first time this season in Week 14. It's only Week 13 in the NFL, but there's already tension growing between the two sides, thanks to a certain radio host in Pittsburgh.

Andrew Filliponi of 93.7 The Fan sent his thoughts on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson into the X universe during Baltimore's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In his tweet, he questioned Jackson's ability, saying that the Ravens MVP may be a little overrated.

"Can we all agree that Lamar Jackson is at the very least a little overrated?" Filliponi tweeted.

Jackson saw it, making sure to respond.

Sayless🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 29, 2025

Jackson's Struggles

Jackson hasn't played his best football since returning from a hamstring injury this season. Still, he helped the Ravens climb out of a 1-5 start to go 6-6 after their loss to the Bengals. Right now, they're a game back on the Steelers in the AFC North with two showdowns between the two teams remaining.

"I can't describe the level of frustration,” Jackson said. “You know, I'm ticked off. It's not even frustration. I'm just mad because, like I said, we can't have that. And turnovers is a big part of winning or losing games, and turning the ball over, giving them an extra possession. This is the outcome."

Even with those struggles, though, his team is still standing behind him with full confidence.

"He is out there fighting with us," wide receiver Zay Flowers said. "As long as he is fighting, and we are fighting with him, we will be alright."

Now He's Upset

In the NFL, though, it's never good to give anyone bulletin board material. Especially multi-time NFL MVPs.

The Steelers would remain leaders of the AFC North even with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 13, but that could all change with two games against Baltimore. If either team sweeps the other, that team holds a significant advantage to walk away winners in the division, with the other team likely missing the playoffs all together.

Pittsburgh is 2-4 in their last six games, and while the Ravens may be the latest team to lose, Pittsburgh isn't too far behind. Unless they beat the Bills, this is an even match heading into their Week 14 showdown.

Sometimes, the last thing you want to do is give a struggling player reason to play better. It feels like Filliponi did just that with Jackson.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers