Steelers Most Realistic QB Option Just Emerged

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers just got more quarterback news, and this time, it may be their top option. While Fernando Mendoza and Dante Moore Jr. are the dreams for any team looking for a rookie quarterback, there's a third name that could go in the first round of the NFL Draft, and look at the Steelers as a potential landing spot.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson just put his name in the 2026 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Sources: Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson is turning pro. He just informed the Alabama coaches of his decision. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 7, 2026

Simpson was once viewed as one of the fastest-rising prospects at the quarterback position, but struggles at the end of the season have brought up plenty of debate about where he'll land and what his upside is.

Still, there's a belief he could end up being a first-round pick, just not at the top of the draft like Moore and Mendoza. Which is exactly where the Steelers want a quarterback.

Steelers Best Option?

Maybe fans aren't the biggest fans of Simpson, but the Steelers have been for awhile. They have never viewed him as the top option in the class, but a realistic option for them if they decide to go with a quarterback.

A still-developing player, Simpson may fit exactly what they're looking for. They don't need to move up to draft him, and may actually be able to trade back into the first round and select him instead.

He also would fit well behind Aaron Rodgers. The team is hoping Rodgers returns for another season and they can develop a younger passer behind him. Simpson seems to be the player that allows them to do that this season, bringing plenty of upside, but needed room for improvement that can be fined tuned while learning from Rodgers.

Will Steelers Look at Simpson First?

The best part about the 2026 NFL Draft class is that there is a ton of talent in the early rounds. Teams can find starters at a number of positions, including quarterback, if they want to.

Will the Steelers jump the gun, though? Probably not.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) runs against Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Rolijah Hardy (21) in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Pittsburgh needs defensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver help, as well as having to make decisions at left tackle and left guard in the offseason. So, they won't be overly ambitious to find a quarterback unless Rodgers decides to leave.

They're hoping for an ideal world, though. One where Rodgers returns, they find another starter or two in the NFL Draft, and maybe a quarterback as well. With 12 expected picks this offseason, they have room to make moves.

Trading back up for Simpson, or feeling comfortable with Simpson in the first round may be on their agenda.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers