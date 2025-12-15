Steelers Sign Former Aaron Rodgers WR to Roster

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding another wide receiver to their 53-man roster, signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling from their practice squad, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.

Valdes-Scantling made his Steelers debut in Week 14 when the team promoted him against the Baltimore Ravens. While he did not record a catch, he was heavily involved in the team's offensive plan, overstepping Roman Wilson as the fourth wideout in the group.

According to Dulac, Valdes-Scantling was going to be elevated for the team's Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins but will now be signed instead. It would've marked his second of three allowed elevations during the season.

"Steelers are going to sign WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the 53-man roster. MVS was going to be elevated from the practice squad for tonight’s game, which would’ve been his second of three allotted 'elevations,'" Dulac wrote on X.

What Marquez Valdes-Scantling Move Means for Steelers WR Group

The move does change things for the Steelers. While Valdes-Scantling was expected to remain in the Steelers' lineup for the remainder of the season, making it official before his third elevated games means Pittsburgh is ready to replace someone on their 53-man roster.

Signing Valdes-Scantling will force them to remove someone who's on the active roster in a corresponding move. While Valdes-Scantling did replace Roman Wilson during the team's Week 14 game, Wilson likely won't be released by the move. Instead, it could result in a player going on Injured Reserve who is currently injured, or someone lower on the depth chart being waived with hopes of them passing through waivers and signing to the practice squad.

With Valdes-Scantling, Pittsburgh's wide receiver room now includes: DK Metcalf, Calvin Austin III, Adam Thielen, Valdes-Scantling, Wilson, Scotty Miller, Ke'Shawn Williams and Ben Skowronek.

Wilson and Williams were inactive last week with the additions of Valdes-Scantling and Thielen.

Valdes-Scantling and Rodgers Have History

Valdes-Scantling and quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, have spent four seasons together in the NFL, all with the Green Bay Packers. During thier time in Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns, playing in 59 games with 39 starts.

After the Steelers' win over the Ravens in Week 14, Rodgers credited the wide receiver room's "maturity" for adding another element to the offense. Something Pittsburgh now looks to keep with Thielen and Valdes-Scantling being in the mix for the remainder of the season.

