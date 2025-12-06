Steelers May Finally Use Aaron Rodgers' Former WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers can't leave any stone unturned amidst their 2-5 stretch over the last seven weeks, and with the team's offense in dire need of a spark, they could turn to a veteran wide receiver who hasn't yet gotten an opportunity for the team.

According to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Pittsburgh is leaning towards elevating Marquez Valdes-Scantling from its practice squad for its crucial Week 14 bout with the Baltimore Ravens.

"The Steelers did put in a claim and were successful to grba Adan Thielen," Pryor said on "SportsCenter", according to Steelers Depot's Jake Brockhoff. "But they also have Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the practice squad. And I would not be surprised to see him get an elevation for gameday. Adam Thielen feels a little moe unlikely."

MVS' Steelers Tenure and Connection to Aaon Rodgers

Valdes-Scantling built up quite the connection with Rodgers after the two players spent four years together with the Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2021.

During that span, Valdes-Scantling hauled in 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns before going on to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 31-year-old signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad in early November, and he told reporters that Rodgers had a huge hand in bringing him to the organization following his departure from the San Francisco 49ers.

Valdes-Scantling, as previously mentioned, still hasn't gotten into a contest for the franchise despite their clear need at receiver, but his time may finally be coming.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) is unable to grab a pass while being covered by Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during the third quarter of their game on Dec. 30, 2018, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers 31-0. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Can MVS Actually Help Pittsburgh?

Outside of DK Metcalf, who has performed admirably with 605 yards and five touchdowns in his first season as the Steelers' No. 1 receiver following an offseason trade from the Seattle Seahawks, the team has gotten next to nothing from its options at the position.

Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson have combined for 444 yards, and though Pittsburgh just brought in Thielen earlier this week via a waiver claim from the Minnesota Vikings, he posted just 69 yards on eight catches for them in what's expected to be his final go-around before retirement.

With a lack of production from Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek as well, there's no reason Valdes-Scantling shouldn't get his shot to work some magic with Rodgers.

Once among the most prolific deep threats in the NFL, Valdes-Scantling proved his explosiveness as recently as the 2024 campaign by recording 385 yards and four touchdowns on 17 catches in just eight games for the New Orleans Saints.

Standing at 6-foot-4, Valdes-Scantling brings a number of valuable qualities to the table that could aid Pittsburgh's offense, and his chemistry with Rodgers is a huge plus as well.

