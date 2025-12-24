Steelers Sign Familiar Face at WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back a familiar face in their wide receiver room before the end of the regular season. According to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, the team has signed Brandon Johnson to their practice squad ahead of Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns.

Johnson is no stranger to the Steelers. After spending all of last season on their team, he spent the summer in Pittsburgh and nearly made the roster before a devastating foot/ankle injury. Johnson suffered the injury in the final preseason game and was released with an injury settlement shortly after.

The veteran wideout spent the season recovering and making his way back to the field, but is now re-signing with the Steelers to join their practice squad late in the year.

Johnson has played 23 games in the NFL with the Steelers and Denver Broncos.

Johnson Adding Depth With Injuries/Suspension

The addition of Johnson comes as the Steelers are looking for depth at wide receiver. DK Metcalf is set to miss the final two games of the regular season after an altercation with a Detroit Lions fan in Week 16.

Meanwhile, injuries are pilling up for Pittsburgh as Calvin Austin III is dealing with a hamstring injury that he suffered in the same game. Head coach Mike Tomlin made it be known that Austin could play in Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, but that he's going to have to heal beforehand and that the team will monitor his action throughout the week.

Without Metcalf or Austin, the Steelers' starters will be Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Scotty Miller would be the No. 3 and Roman Wilson would likely be the No. 4, but he has not been active in the last three weeks.

Ben Skowronek is also available but has been dealing with a hand injury and playing with a cast, making his ability to catch a football unknown.

Johnson will need to familiarize himself with the offense one again, but could be an early candidate to be called up and play in the final two games of the regular season.

Pittsburgh could clinch a playoff birth and win the AFC North before they kickoff against the Browns in Week 17. If that happens, look for names like Johnson to be on the field and playing a significant amount of snaps as the team keeps their veteran healthy.

Especially with a player who's been here before.

