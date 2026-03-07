One Free Agent Steelers Must Sign — No Excuses

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need help at a number of positions, but there's no ignoring that wide receiver has been a missing link to this offense for years. And as they head into free agency, their options are pretty abundant, only solidifying that they must land someone. One player stands above the rest.

The Steelers need to leave free agency with at least one more starting wide receiver. That wideout needs to be young, durable and capable of becoming a key fixure of this group for years to come. For this year, it's to help Aaron Rodgers lead them to the postseason. In the future, it's to be a building block for whoever their next starting quarterback is.

People will toss out names like Tyreek Hill and Mike Evans as possibilities for Pittsburgh. While both make sense, they aren't the one player this team must sign in order to walk out of free agency successfull.

That play is Romeo Doubs.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Why Doubs

The Steelers don't need to spend a bunch of money at wide receiver. They've shown their hand that they're interested in the big names in the 2026 NFL Draft, and chances are, they're going to add someone with one of their first two picks.

Along with DK Metcalf, they don't need too much firepower. There may be bigger names on the free agency market, but Doubs fits the bill perfectly. He's not going to be expensive, with a market value of $12 million annually, and comes with familiarity to Aaron Rodgers and the ability to be a reliable WR2/WR3.

This team has hunted a WR2 for the last two offseasons. They failed twice, with names like Brandon Aiyuk not coming here in a trade and then deciding to move on from George Pickens due to character concerns. At the trade deadline, they couldn't add anyone, despite being close, and watched Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling try to save the season and fail.

This is a do-or-die offseason for Pittsburgh, it feels like. They're putting all their eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket, but can't bank on a 43-year-old trying to win them a Super Bowl without any help.

Adding a wide receiver with recognizable talent is a must. There are no excuses left.

Doubs may not be the flashiest name on the market, but he makes the most sense. He's affordable, fits the depth chart need and is coming off his best NFL season with 724 yards and six touchdowns.

It just makes too much sense for the Steelers. And a move that they must make once the market opens.

