Steelers Could Let Mason Rudolph, Will Howard Finish Regular Season

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to wrap up the AFC North division crown during week 17 of the NFL season the team travels to Cleveland for their second match of the year against the Cleveland Browns with the win. They will win their first division title since the 2020 season.

The Steelers could also wrap up their division title before kickoff of their game against the Browns if the Baltimore Ravens lose their game the night prior to the Green Bay Packers it will eliminate them from AFC North contention and award the division title to Steelers.

For now the team is preparing as if they are playing their full regiment of starters on both sides of the ball but their head coach Mike Tomlin did admit the outcome of the ravens game could sway his roster and personnel decisions for that week 17 contest.

Asked about the possibility of resting starters in Week 18, Tomlin stated that he hadn't even decided on what his roster should look like in Week 17, mentioning the outcome of the game the day before.

“I haven’t contemplated the ramifications of Saturday’s game,” he said. “So you know I haven’t pondered that.”

Howard’s Time?

The real question on everybody’s mind when Tomlin admitted that the lineup could change is who will play at quarterback? f they need to win, obviously starter, Aaron Rodgers will play the game and do what he needs to do to get the victor. Should that be unnecessary, Tomlin has to choose between back up Mason Rudolph or rookie sixth round draft pick Will Howard.

If you ask the fan base, there is one, obvious answer. There has been clamoring for Howard to get his chance since the moment the organization drafted him. The calls have surged at different points of the year, but in a meaningless contest or two it’s quite possible that the Steelers see this as the perfect opportunity for their young quarterback to get valuable experience in real action.

Run, Run, Rudolph

Alternatively, Tomlin is impossible to predict and always zigs when you think he’s going to zag. It’s what Steelers Nation simultaneously loves and loathes about the long time head coach.

It’s also why the possibility exists for Rudolph to see some action. He might see these potentially meaningless games as the best opportunity to get his backup quarterback attuned to game action in the off chance that they need him in the postseason. While the potential and excitement of a young rookie quarterback under center for the Steelers is enticing, Tomlin may have the mindset that experience and preparation for Rudolph is a better bet than sending out his untested rookie.

