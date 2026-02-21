Steelers Have Star WR Options Well Beyond First-Round

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be the hosts of the upcoming NFL Draft, as all 32 teams descend on the North Shore to try to land their next franchise pieces.

The Steelers are in desperate need of a receiving option for the coming season, as their previous attempts at filling out a wide receiver room have not been successful.

DK Metcalf is still set to be the main receiver for the coming season, but with little depth behind him as it currently stands. Luckily for the Steelers, however, the team will have plenty of options to choose from at the position when it comes to the draft.

When it comes to receivers that the Steelers are likely going ot be able to select with their No. 21 pick in the first round, the Steelers have a good group of players they could pick from at wideout. Washington's Denzel Boston, Texas A&M's KC Concepcion and USC's Makai Lemon are all great options that have been floated to the Steelers in various mock drafts.

Boston has been a recent popular name, and the Washington product would slot in well with the Steelers and certainly take some of the defensive pressure and talent off of Metcalf at the outset of the 2026 season.

Steelers Could Look Further Than First-Round, Though

The Steelers could look beyond the opening rough, though. At least that's the belief around the NFL.

"In terms of the second round, there's wide receivers galore that are gonna be there that are really, really good players," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "It's literally all shapes and sizes."

In that second round range is wide receivers like Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr., most well known for his game-winning catch against Penn State this season. Other players include high school star Zachariah Branch and Tennessee's Chris Brazzell.

Outside of those two rounds, the Steelers could find good value in the later rounds with high-risk, high-ceiling prospects. Georgia State's Ted Hurst and UConn's Skyler Bell are both exciting prospects from the Group of 5 level who will be top-tier NFL talents if they can adjust to the level of play. Outside of them, TCU's Eric McAllister, Iowa's Kaden Wetjen and Mississippi State's Brennan Thompson all could offer the Steelers value outside of the first three rounds.

Nov 8, 2025; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell (1) makes the touchdown against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) in the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Steelers need any sort of talent in the room, so it would be wise of them to not only go for a first or second-round player but a late-round receiver as well.

