Steelers Build 'Power Forward' WR Duo in Latest Mock Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are certainly in need of a new wide receiver for 2026.

The team learned the hard way last season that the talent they had on the receiving end of the football was not sufficient, as it was made abundantly clear that they will need to address the position for the 2026 season.

Now begins the busiest part of mock draft season other than the week leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, where dozens of reporters try to surmise who each team will select in the NFL draft.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah's most recent first-round mock draft has the Steelers staying put at No. 21 and selecting Washington wide receiver Denzel Boston.

"Boston makes too much sense here. The Steelers would have two power forwards on the outside with the rookie playing opposite DK Metcalf." Jeremiah wrote.

Boston is part of a group of wide receivers that looks to be one of the deepest in years. Not only that, but the players at the front of the group look impressive, with around five possible first-round wideouts. In 2025, four were selected in the first round.

Boston is a redshirt junior out of the University of Washington, having been at Washington for all four years of his career. Before this past season, Boston was behind players like Ja'Lynn Polk, Jalen McMillan and former top ten selection Rome Odunze while donning the purple jerseys.

In his last two seasons, Boston has accumulated over 800 yards in both seasons, and combined for 20 touchdowns in the two years. He has also featured as a punt returner, hitting over 100 return yards during the 2025 season as one of Washington's punt returners.

Would the Steelers Want Boston?

As far as it relates to the Steelers, Boston fits their scheme well enough. His acceleration and catching is something that the Steelers lack and the NFL themselves compared him to star wide receiver Puka Nacua in terms of playstyle.

As for their offense, they'd be teaming up a big wideout next to one of the NFL's biggest in Metcalf. For a franchise that prides themselves on physicality, the Steelers would be building a pretty scary wide receiver duo.

The Steelers will have plenty of players to choose from at No. 21, but none of the premium players at the positions of need. This draft is certainly deep in some positions of need, like wide receiver, but lacks depth at positions like quarterback. Boston is not projected to be the best option on the board, but the Steelers should be satisfied with their selection if he is available for them at the No. 21 pick.

