Steelers Starting New CB for First Time

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a new starting cornerback in the lineup for the first time this season when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The team lost another starter to injury, opening the door for their latest addition to join the group with the first-team.

James Pierre will not play in Week 15 after suffering a calf injury against the Baltimore Ravens the week prior. Pierre was able to finish the game against the Ravens, but was not able to practice throughout the week and has officially been ruled out.

In his place, Asante Samuel Jr. will start alongside Joey Porter Jr. and Brandin Echols. With Echols playing the slot the last few weeks, it's likely that Samuel Jr. plays on the outside with Porter Jr.

The 26 year old has played in two games with Pittsburgh, recording three tackles. He signed with their practice squad roughly a month ago and has since been signed to their 53-man roster to finish the season.

Steelers Defense With Asante Samuel Jr. in the Lineup

The Steelers' starting secondary against the Dolphins will include Samuel Jr., Porter Jr. and Echols at cornerback and Jalen Ramsey and Kyle Dugger at safety. Chuck Clark and Jabrill Peppers will work as the backups at safety, but the Steelers will need to add a name from their practice squad to provide depth at cornerback behind their trio.

Samuel Jr. has 47 games of starting experience in the NFL, all with the Los Angeles Chargers. After being their second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the former Florida State star went on to record 176 tackles, 37 pass deflections and six interceptions in four season.

Dec 23, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. (26) enters the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After missing over a full season with a neck issue, Samuel Jr. signed with the Steelers. He underwent spinal contusion surgery in the offseason and has since been cleared and is fully recovered.

He's turning heads, too. New teammate, Jalen Ramsey, who also played at Florida State, praised the work Samuel Jr. has been putting in with the Steelers.

"Always on it, very attentive on the field, in meetings, everything like that," Ramsey said. "Trying to get his groove back, being out there after not playing for a little while. His demeanor, his energy, his mentality is something that we welcome in the DB room. Excited for him to keep growing in his role with our secondary and with our team."

Now, Samuel Jr. will get an opportunity to put that hard work to the test in his first start with the Steelers.

