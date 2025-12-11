Steelers Rising Star Suffers Calf Injury

PITTSBURGH - - The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the toughest teams to project over the course of the season.

With the team constantly bouncing between competing and looking like one of the weakest teams in the league, fans have had to look at individual success rather than team success in order to have something to follow.

One such player is James Pierre, whose surge as a top defensive back for the team has provided some key moments. It also likely had something to do with the release of Darius Slay Jr., who was benched in favor of Pierre.

Now, it seems that Pierre suffered an injury during the game against the Baltimore Ravens that could bring his status for Monday Night Football against the Miami Dolphins. In head coach Mike Tomlin’s weekly press conference, he broke down Pierre’s status.

Tomlin’s Injury Update

“We have some other guys who got banged up during the course of play,” Tomlin said. “James Pierre suffered a calf injury. He was able to finish, but certainly, it could impact him at the early portions of this week.”

Pierre was able to finish the game against the Ravens, but it seems he suffered an injury that will make his week a bit tougher to make through.

Pierre’s season has been one of incredible ups and downs, with a plethora of minor injuries throughout a season that has seen him be the toughest defensive back to face for opposing offenses on the Steelers.

If Pierre is unable to play, it will come down to Brandin Echols, who had a strong game last week, and new addition Asante Samuel Jr. to back him up.

Nov 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) during the first quarter of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Pierre is in the middle of his first season with significant playing time, doing so in his 6th NFL season. After being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Steelers in 2020, he spent four seasons on the practice squad before spending one with the Washington Commanders practice squad in 2024. In 2025, he re-signed with the Steelers and it has paid off for him handsomely.

This season also saw his first NFL touchdown, as he returned a fumble for a touchdown against the Bengals in Week 11. Pierre has now set himself up well to be a top contributor for the team in the future, granted he can stay healthy and remain in the good graces of the defensive staff.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers