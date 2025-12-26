Steelers Weighing T.J. Watt Decision

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers received huge news when superstar linebacker T.J. Watt rejoined the team for practice. Just a few weeks removed from surgery that repaired a partially collapsed lung, the former Defensive Player of the Year was back with his teammates at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Listed as a limited participant in recent practices, the Steelers haven't revealed if Watt will return in Week 17 with the chance to clinch the AFC Division. The good news was getting Watt back on the field, and now his return is imminent, if still unknown.

According to multiple NFL insiders, the Steelers are carefully weighing their options. Tom Pelissero recently discussed the situation on NFL Network and outlined what the team is mulling over before they take on the Cleveland Browns.

"It remains unclear if Watt is going to play this Sunday against the Browns as the Steelers weigh whether or not to give him another week with a potential AFC North title game looming in Week 18 agianst the Ravens," he said. "They could give Watt another week of rest. Even if the Ravens win, they could still hold out Watt because if the Steelers lose to the Browns, then that Week 18 game indeed would be for the division and a spot in the playoffs."

Maybe It's Not So Tough After All

The thing is, it's really doesn't have to be a tough decision for the Steelers. Yes, this team is rolling. Winners of three straight, they are one win away from a division title and guaranteed playoff position.

But, the Steelers don't need Watt to win this game against the Browns. They've beaten better teams than Cleveland without Watt during their winning streak. Having their best defender is a huge boost, but the risk of getting him back out there too soon is not worth rushing.

Oct 26, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) rushes the Green Bay Packers passer during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

When Will Watt Return?

It's possible that the Steelers keep Watt off the field for the remainder of the regular season, especially if the division is clinched.

The argument against holding him off the field is that he could lose his game speed and need more tune-up time when the postseason arrives. While that is a valid concern, it doesn't quite speak to the level of play or athlete that Watt is.

Even at 31 years old, Watt remains an elite athlete and player at his position. Even if he's out for a total of a month, the Steelers don't need to worry about Watt catching up to speed. He sets the limit and then breaks it fr the Pittsburgh defense, and a rested Watt is a much more dangerous version of the edge rusher.

