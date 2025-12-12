J.J. Watt Reveals Major Update on Steelers' T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been waiting for further updates on superstar pass-rusher T.J. Watt. The 31-year-old outside linebacker was hospitalized after suffering pain in his lungs, but their head coach did not have any other updates when he spoke to the media.

Now, the Steelers have more information on Watt. The news comes from his older brother, current NFL broadcaster J.J. Watt. The elder brother took to his social media account to update the general public, sharing new details about the situation.

Watt stated that T.J. had successful surgery on a partially collapsed lung. The injury occurred as a result of a treatment session he received at team facilities. J.J. explained more details on his social media.

"Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility.," he wrote via his X account. "Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today. He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes."

What is Dry Needling?

According to the Cleveland Clinic, dry needling therapy is a commonly used healthcare practice. The treatment involves using thin needles to stimulate muscles and trigger points. The treatment is used for pain relief and to help mobility.

"With this technique, a provider inserts thin needles into or near your trigger points," the Cleveland Clinic states via its website. "The needles stimulate your muscles, which causes them to contract or twitch. This helps relieve pain and improve your range of motion."

Will Watt Play Again This Season?

T.J. Watt's playing status for the rest of the year remains up in the air. His older brother stated that he's progressing steadily. He will be released from the hospital, but J.J. described his recovery timeline as undetermined.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there is an expectation that he will suit up again during the 2025 regular season. Taking to his X account, he shared the good news.

"Steelers star TJ Watt is expected to play again this season following surgery on his partially collapsed lung after a dry needling treatment, sources say," he wrote. "Sometimes this heals on its own. This didn't, so surgery was necessary. A scary 24 hours. But full recovery expected."

The Steelers hope that Rapoport is spot on as they try to win the AFC North division and return to the postseason.

