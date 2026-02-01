Steelers Expecting Aaron Rodgers to Return in 2026

It initially appeared as though the Pittsburgh Steelers would have to move away from Aaron Rodgers as a quarterback option for the 2026 campaign, but the tides have turned.

Following the hire of Mike McCarthy as Mike Tomlin's successor and the 17th head coach in franchise history, Steelers insider Mark Kaboly stated that he believes Rodgers will return to the team this offseason and that the organization itself is anticipating that decision.

“I think he will be their starting quarterback unless he comes to some kind of decision over the next month that he’s just done with football 100 percent,” Kaboly said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, per Steelers Depot's Jeremy Pike. “This is him basically saying he’s coming back without him admitting he’s coming back. What I’ve heard a lot is they’re expecting him to come back. … They are under the impression that he still wants to play.

Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field.

McCarthy's Recent Comments About Rodgers

McCarthy and Rodgers worked in lockstep for just over a decade during the former's head coaching tenure with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2018. The pair took down Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XLV, and they seem fast-tracked towards a reunion with the black and gold.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Jan. 30, McCarthy revealed that he's spoken with Rodgers on numerous occasions, but that he's removed himself from the game of football at the onset of the offseason before eventually making a decision on his future.

“I have spoken to Aaron Rodgers a number of times,” McCarthy said. “Like anybody that has played the game for a long time, it’s important to get away, so that’s a normal process. I think it’s important for all these players to decompress and step away after the season, and that’s really the mindset he’s in."

Furthermore, in response to a question at his introductory press conference inquiring about whether or not he'd want Rodgers behind center in his inaugural go-around with his hometown organization, McCarthy stated, “Definitely, I don’t see why you wouldn’t.”

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers fires the ball downfield during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026.

What Can Steelers Expect if Rodgers Returns?

Though Pittsburgh lost its seventh playoff game in a row, which was followed by Tomlin stepping down after 19 seasons as the franchise's head coach, Rodgers' 2025 campaign still went rather well.

He closed out the year with 3,322 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions all while helping lead the Steelers to their first AFC North title since 2020.

It's anyone's best guess as to when Rodgers will make an official declaration on his next steps, but if he does go forward and opt to work alongside McCarthy once again in 2026, he'd become the become the first Pittsburgh signal caller to start games in back-to-back seasons for the team since both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky did so in 2022 and 2023.

The continuity at the most important position on the field would be a nice change of pace for the Steelers, even if Rodgers isn't a long-term option, which goes without saying.

He proved that he can still play at a relatively high level this past year, and while there might be some more regression on the way, Rodgers' knowledge of McCarthy's offense as well as having an extra year of experience in Pittsburgh could help offset that should he make his way back to the organization.

