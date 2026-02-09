Three Changes Steelers Must Make to Win Super Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- Now that the Seattle Seahawks are the NFL champions and Super Bowl LX has come and gone, the Pittsburgh Steelers can look forward to the 2026 league season beginning.

It's yet another long offseason for the Steelers, as they've failed to win a postseason game since 2016. Massive changes have already headlined this offseason, with long-time head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down and veteran coach Mike McCarthy hired in his place.

Still, this organization is a long way from the Super Bowl, despite ownership and management's unwavering belief. There is hope yet for the Steel City, however, as they can put themselves right back into championship contention with just three changes.

Find a Franchise Quarterback

It's hamstrung the Steelers since Ben Roethlisberger's retirement, and it's the biggest issue plaguing the organization. The Seahawks' recent Super Bowl win showed that it's not always about getting the best player ever at the position, but fit and timing matter just as much when finding that franchise QB.

However you view it, the Steelers have missed the mark repeatedly. They've tried the free agent route and wasted a first-round pick on a potential option several years back.

Truthfully, it doesn't matter how they acquire one. They just need their man under center. Sam Darnold transformed the Seahawks into a Super Bowl-winner. Where is the Steelers' savior?

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) defends in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Find an Answer at LT

Former first-round pick Broderick Jones has been a flub at left tackle, despite his best efforts and improvements. Journeyman tackle Dylan Cook took over down the stretch and excelled.

Heading into the 2026 season, Cook is the frontrunner for the left tackle position. The only problem is that this will be his first full season as a starting offensive lineman in the NFL.

With the Steelers needing an answer for their franchise quarterback, the next highest priority is making sure his left side is protected. The right side of their offensive line is excellent, with Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu dominating that side of the ball.

Between the unclear status of Isaac Seumalo at left guard and the competition at left tackle, it's clear that the Steelers need their answer along the left side of the o-line. Finding their next stud left tackle would solve all of those problems.

Find Stud Safety

When starting safety DeShon Elliott went down with a lower-body injury, the issue at that position became glaringly apparent.

Even when they shifted Jalen Ramsey back to the safety slot, it didn't solve the issues.

Now, entering 2026, the secondary is a huge issue on defense. Elliott will return and Joey Porter Jr. has emerged as a lock-down cornerback, but the depth is underwhelming. Elliott needs a running mate to patrol the secondary, and the Steelers' chances to making a run lean heavily on that.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers