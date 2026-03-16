Three Free Agents Still Available Who Can Start for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers began free agency in aggressive fashion. They signed veteran cornerback Jamel Dean and powerful running back Rico Dowdle to contracts, while also trading for star wide receiver Michael Pittman.

The Steelers kept things going with the addition of nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day. The veteran defensive lineman gives the team some much needed depth on the defensive side of the ball.

It's fair to say the Steelers have performed well as they begin the march to the 2026 regular season. With some money to spend and positions of need, however, the Steelers could go out and land three more starters in free agency.

Lloyd Cushenberry III, Offensive Line

The Tennessee TItans cut a slew of starters as they revamped their roster, and former starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III was one of the notable releases. The 28-year-old signed a four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans in 2024, and two years later he's back on the open market.

The Steelers don't need a center, as Zach Frazier has that position solidified for years to come. They do, however, need a left guard to compete with Spencer Anderson. Cushenberry has played exclusively at the center position during his NFL career with the Titans and Denver Broncos, but he's not in line to dictate that right now.

Instead, he could revive his career and attempt to transition to another interior offensive line position.

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) walks off the field post game against the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Taylor Decker, Left Tackle

Not only do the Steelers need a left guard, they also need clarity at the left tackle position. That's why 32-year-old Taylor Decker makes sense as a late-free agency addition. The long-time starter with the Detroit Lions requested and was granted his release from the franchise, and he's now on the open market.

Decker was a salary cap casualty more than anything. Based off his play in 2025, it's fair to assume that he has plenty left in the tank. He could come in and give the roster a veteran voice on the offensive line as they try to keep whoever is under center upright in 2026.

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback

The biggest need of them all still remains, as the Steelers await word from last year's starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The 42-year-old QB was rumored to give the team an answer before free agency began, only for that deadline to come and go with no update.

Now, it's reportedly a deadline of the NFL Draft. That leaves just over a month for the future Hall of Famer to give the Steelers an answer.

If he does return, he instantly slots back in as QB1 for the 2026 campaign, as he tutors second-year player Will Howard.

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