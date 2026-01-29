Steelers QB Plan: Aaron Rodgers, Will Howard, Three Outside Names

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for 2026. Right now, Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are the two names on the roster, and the door is open for Aaron Rodgers to return as well.

Until something is solidified, though, the conversation is going to race through the NFL world. Who are the Steelers going to sign? Draft? Are they giving Howard a shot in 2026?

Everyone has questions, and right now, no one has the answers. However, we can stay mapping out where things will likely end up - and it doesn't sound like the excitement of Malik Willis or Kyler Murray is anywhere inside the building.

They do have early plans, though. Ones that may include outside names. And as the Steelers begin their run with Mike McCarthy as head coach, this is what their first rough draft of the quarterback position looks like.

No Free Agents, But Maybe a Draft Pick

The Steelers aren't showing much interest in NFL free agents. The names of Willis, Murray or even others haven't been floating around the rumor mill. Instead, whenever talking to team sources, the names of NFL Draft prospects are what's being discussed.

Ty Simpson out of Alabama, Cade Klubnik out of Clemson, and now Garrett Nussmeier out of LSU are all names to watch when the Steelers begin their NFL Draft prep.

There's still a long way to go before the draft, and things will change throughout the process. Heading into the offseason, though, it's more about the incoming rookies than the signable free agents for the Steelers.

Oct 18, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (18) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during pre-game warmups at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers is Option 1

"Definitely. I don't see why you wouldn't. But just like anything, knowing Aaron long enough, going through seasons, I think when players, to see Mel Blount here, when guys are up there at that stage of their career, they need to step away and decompress. The game is so emotional. With what these men commit to, what they put into it, I think that time away is important. I have spoken to Aaron. So that's really where we are there. I was able to sit back and watch the games, watched most of the Pittsburgh games on TV, and I thought he was a great asset for the team."

That was McCarthy's response when asked if the team's "best-case scenario" is bringing Rodgers back.

It sure sounds like the Steelers want their 42-year-old QB back in the building for another run, this time with his former head coach. The team was noticeably better in tough situations with Rodgers leading the way compared to other quarterbacks they've had since Ben Roethlisberger retired, and even if he's on the other side of 40, he's able to throw the football as well as anyone in the league.

Jan 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

However, last year, the Steelers had to wait until June 6 to sign Rodgers. They knew he was coming beforehand, but not as early as they would have liked. While it sure seemed like they knew he was coming during the NFL Draft, they had no idea during the NFL free agency period, or at the League Meetings.

This year, it's probably got to be different. If Rodgers is going to be their guy, they need to know that before free agency. Otherwise, they need to make a decision on an alternative course of action.

Is Rodgers willing to commit that early in the offseason? We'll see.

The Real Fallback Plan

Realistically, if the Steelers don't land Rodgers, Will Howard is the name to watch. It doesn't mean anything is guaranteed. But this team has raved about Howard all offseason, and Mike McCarthy is even thrilled to work with him, and if they decide they need to wait a year to find a quarterback, Howard is going to get his chance.

The Steelers understand the 2027 NFL Draft class has much better quarterback talent in it than the 2026 class. It's not about whether they're ignoring better players but rather if they're willing to wait another year to find their quarterback of the future.

Again, it's early in the draft process, but right now, there are only those three names floating around their radar, and depending on how those names fall, Pittsburgh may be telling themselves 2027 is a better move.

Now, be cautious with the Howard talk. The Steelers spent all of last offseason hyping up Roman Wilson as their next great wide receiver, only to put him at the end of the depth chart and make him inactive at the end of the season.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Hopefully, the Steelers aren't doing the same to Howard. With a new head coach, a returning quarterbacks coach in Tom Arth, and likely a new group of wide receivers, though, Pittsburgh may be setting their second-year passer up for success.

We'll find out if he gets the opportunity.

