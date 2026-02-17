Penn State RB Could Be Steal for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers need a running back to pair with Jaylen Warren and, hopefully, Kaleb Johnson. Kenneth Gainwell is their top choice, but what if the Team MVP doesn't return? Well, there's one name in the NFL Draft that could be the perfect fit.

The Steelers won't want to draft a running back early. They have other needs they need to focus on like wide receiver, cornerback, offensive line and maybe even quarterback. Running back is pretty low on their priority list.

So, in the middle of the NFL Draft, who is the right fit? Penn State star Nicholas Singleton might be their best answer.

Penn State running back Nick Singleton (10) carries the ball in the first half of an NCAA football game against Kent State, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in State College, Pa. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State's all-time leading touchdown scorer finished his college career with 3,461 rushing yards, 45 touchdowns, 987 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He had two 1,000-yard seasons and only one year under 10 touchdowns during his entire college career.

The Steelers' Perfect Fit?

Singleton comes into the NFL Draft as a player with a backup outlook to start. After returning to college for his final season, Singleton suffered a down year that probably lowered his draft stock. Last year, he was a potential second-round pick. This year, he's likely going in the middle-to-late rounds.

But the do-it-all running back is able to pass protect, catch passes and run, which is everything you want in a runner. Working alongside Warren, that allows the Steelers to have two fully-capable running backs who can grow with each other. And with Singleton being on a four-year rookie contract, the two runners are around for several years together.

The Drawback

The biggest issue with Singleton is injuries. The star runner hasn't missed many games throughout his college career, but he was dealing with nagging injuries throughout it.

The most recent injury came at the Senior Bowl, where Singleton broke his foot. After undergoing surgery on it, he's still set to attend the NFL Combine, but will not participate in drills in Indianapolis.

His injury will be a risk any team will need to take on with drafting him, but maybe one the Steelers can feel comfortable about in the right round.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National running back Nick Singleton (10) of Penn State practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

When to Draft Him?

The Steelers could find what may be their best running back option in the fifth or sixth round of the NFL Draft. There, they don't need to worry about rushing for a selection, and don't have any internal pressure to make the pick work.

Singleton would come to Pittsburgh as a backup that needed to prove himself, who can compete with Johnson for a backup job behind Warren. If the Steelers get lucky, both players turn into contributors in 2026.

But overall, using a late-round pick on a player who was believed to go much higher a year ago is an easy option for Pittsburgh. And as a team that needs a RB2 this offseason, Singleton could be a steal they start to gain interest in early in this draft process.

