Steelers Have Easy Kenneth Gainwell Decision to Make

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be in for a busy offseason depending on how their AFC North title game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 goes, but they have a simple decision on their hands when it comes to Kenneth Gainwell.

Gainwell, who was just voted as Pittsburgh's Team MVP for the 2025 season by his teammates, will reach the open market after signing a one-year deal worth $1.79 million with the organization last March.

A lot of their personnel decisions will hinge on how different the Steelers look next season, but they simply can't let Gainwell walk in free agency considering just how important he's been to their success this year.

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Gainwell's Breakout Campaign

After spending the first four years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping them win Super Bowl LIX last season, Gainwell headed to the other side of Pennsylvania in hopes of securing a sizable role with the Steelers.

There were some early questions about his place on the depth chart with both Jaylen Warren and rookie third-rounder Kaleb Johnson also on the roster at running back, but Gainwell quickly proved why he belonged.

His first standout performance came in Week 4 vs. the Minnesota Vikings, as he posted 134 yards from scrimmage to go with a pair of rushing scores while starting as Warren sat out with a knee injury.

Gainwell's gone on to become a fixture within Pittsburgh's offense, carrying the ball 109 times for 527 yards and four touchdowns while leading the team with 65 receptions for 422 yards and three scores.

What Steelers' RB Room Could Look Like in 2026

Spotrac currently projects Gainwell's market value at an average annual value of $2.8 million over two years, which feels like it would be a steal for the Steelers given how incredibly productive he's been for them.

Should Pittsburgh find a way to re-sign him, he'd slot right back next to Warren, who'd likely continue to get the bulk of the work in the ground game while Gainwell receives more work in the passing game.

Again, whether or not Gainwell returns is contingent on the futures of head coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, but unless they're both gone, it's hard to see a world in which the former is playing elsewhere in 2026.

Johnson should also see an increase in his touches as a sophomore next season, but that shouldn't stop Pittsburgh from bringing Gainwell back.

