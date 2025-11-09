T.J. Watt Needed Nine Years to Meet One Steelers Legend
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hosted some of their greatest players and coaches as they celebrated the Super Bowl XL team during their Week 9 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. During which, T.J. Watt got to meet a legend it took him nearly a decade to introduce himself to.
Speaking with WMBS’ George Von Benko, Watt revealed that he met Hall of Dame defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau for the first time during the team's celebration.
"It’s crazy. It took nine years, but I’m glad," Watt said. "I mean, obviously, he’s a busy guy, but to be able to meet the legend himself was very surreal."
Watt never got to play for LeBeau, as the legendary coach left Pittsburgh in 2015, two years before Watt was drafted in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. LeBeau has made his way back to the Steelers' facility throughout the years, but never got the time to meet Watt until this past weekend.
The Steelers hosted multiple players and coaches, taking pictures as groups and going through interviews before the game before being honored at halftime. Names like Ben Roethlisberger, Joey Porter Sr., Casey Hampton, Aaron Smith, Alan Faneca and many others had their name announced, with fans getting a moment to remember the last team to hoist a Lamordi Trophy in Pittsburgh.
"Anytime those guys come back, it’s awesome," Watt said. "And to be able to be recognized for their Super Bowl is awesome. To just see all those guys back in town and see how tight-knit they are.
"But more than anything, just know that those guys are the ones that instill that Steelers’ culture. They carried it on even from the 70s all the way up to 2000s. So that’s something that we wanna continue to do and play Steelers’ football. And I think last week was more of a reflection of that."
The Steelers want to bring another trophy back to the Steel City, and have a shot to do so in 2025. With Aaron Rodgers at quarterback and T.J. Watt leading a defense that consists of names like Cam Heyward, Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Queen and others, the team leads the AFC North and is eyeing a place at the top of the AFC conference.
At 5-3, the team is coming off a win over the NFL's top team. They're looking to carry that momentum, using the fuel they got from the Super Bowl team's visit at Acrisure Stadium.
