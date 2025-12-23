Three Steelers Make 2026 Pro Bowl

The fans have spoken and finally know which Pittsburgh Steelers will represent the AFC in the upcoming 2026 Pro Bowl.

Three Steelers made it to the final Pro Bowl selection: linebacker T.J. Watt, safety Jalen Ramsey and special teams returner Ben Skowronek. According to Steelers.com's Teresa Varley, it's the 25th consecutive season the Steelers have multiple players attending the Pro Bowl.

While both Watt and Ramsey are returning for their eighth Pro Bowl appearances, Skowronek is a first time Pro Bowler.

Ben Skowronek Gets First Pro Bowl Nod

Skowronek, whose play and personality have made him a fan-favorite on social media, has been a huge contributor to the Steelers on special teams, often forcing opponents to add a defender to cover him. The 28 year old isn't phased by the challenges presented by double coverage, though.

"You're going to get your (butt) kicked sometimes, especially when you're getting doubled," Skowronek said of his role. "It's a sign of respect. It's two grown men against one. You're going to lose some, but you've got to have grit, keep fighting back. It's not always going to be clean."

Jalen Ramsey Selected for Pro Bowl After Position Change

For Ramsey, the honor comes after making the switch from cornerback to safety mid-season. The new addition to the team took the change in stride, however, and will bring the same energy he uses with the Steelers to the AFC Pro Bowl team.

"I'm willing to do whatever it takes for this team to be better and win games," he said.

TJ Watt Selected for Pro Bowl After Lung Injury

Watt, considered the centerpiece of the Steelers' defense, has missed the last two games due to complications from a lung injury that left him hospitalized. He's a four-time First-Team All Pro and 2021 Defensive Player of the Year who won't be letting that injury stop him, though the timeline for his return remains unclear.

Watt broke down how he is able to be such a consistently high performer to Varley.

"I think it's just being obsessed with the process," he said. "I've always been fascinated with the work that goes into what creates the result, and that's just learning from watching my brothers (J.J. Watt and Derek Watt) succeed over the years. Being able to have that behind the curtain view of what it takes to be successful."

The 2026 Pro Bowl will air next month from the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

